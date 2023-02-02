Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOX Renews Gripping Drama THE CLEANING LADY For Third Season

FOX Renews Gripping Drama THE CLEANING LADY For Third Season

The show is based on the original Argentine series.

Feb. 02, 2023  

FOX Entertainment has renewed the gripping character-driven drama THE CLEANING LADY for a third season, it was announced by Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment.

Co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Studios, the series is FOX's first live-action scripted renewal for the 2023-24 season. Jeannine Renshaw has joined the show as an executive producer and will serve as showrunner with Miranda Kwok.

"After two heart-pounding seasons, we're thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story," said Thorn. "The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you DON'T often see on television."

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, said: "The Cleaning Lady is a gripping and masterful tale of a mother who will do anything for her child. I am thrilled that we get to continue to explore Thony's world in a third season. A big thank you to our partners at FOX for providing a platform for this show to thrive, to Miranda Kwok for developing such a powerful story, and to Melissa Carter for her leadership during the first two seasons. We are excited about Jeannine Renshaw joining the creative team, and I can't wait for audiences to see what Miranda and Jeannine have in store for season three."

Season Two of THE CLEANING LADY averaged 5.4 million total multiplatform viewers, more than doubling its Live + Same Day delivery by +152%.

In the riveting Season Two finale, THONY (Élodie Yung) was confronted by FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson) about ARMAN's (Adan Canto) part in MAYA's (Chelsea Frei) death, while NADIA (Eva De Dominici) tries to stay on ROBERT KAMDAR's (Naveen Andrews) good side. Despite being warned to stay clear of Kamdar, Thony decides to take matters into her own hands to protect FIONA (Martha Millan) and ensure the safety of her family. The series also stars Sean Lew as CHRIS, Faith Bryant as JAZ and Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle as LUCA.

Renshaw is an established executive producer with series credits such as GOOD GIRLS and Grey's Anatomy. Her other series credits include In The Dark, Manifest, Charmed, Angel and many others.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, THE CLEANING LADY is a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means. Miranda Kwok developed the series. Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw will serve as showrunners and executive producers of Season Three. Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers.

Watch the latest season of THE CLEANING LADY with On Demand, FOX NOW and Hulu. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more. Season one of THE CLEANING LADY is available on HBO Max.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Exclusive: Drag Superstar Eureka OHara Opens Up on +Lifes Truth Be Told Photo
Exclusive: Drag Superstar Eureka O'Hara Opens Up on +Life's 'Truth Be Told'
The latest round of 'Truth Be Told' kicks off with drag artist, Eureka O’Hara, as they speak on overcoming addiction to her journey in coming out as a trans woman on-camera for the world to see in season 3 of HBO’s “We’re Here.” Watch an exclusive video clip in which O'Hara discusses her transition and the 'beautiful moment' of her transition.
The Official Oral History of RuPauls DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New Book Photo
The Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New Book
“AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” will follow RuPaul’s Drag Race over its first ten years, encompassing the show's first 14 seasons. “AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” tells a unique social history by way of stories from the people who lived it: the creators of the show, the contestants, the crew, the judges, and even some key (famous) fans. 
DRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in March Photo
DRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in March
Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park) created the film’s special effects, pioneering a new technique called “go motion” that incorporates blurring into each frame for more realistic images.  Vermithrax Pejorative, the fire-breathing creature at the center of the story, was created using a combination of go motion and 16 massive dragon puppets.  

From This Author - Michael Major


Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'
February 1, 2023

In 2020 she saw success with her collaborative single ‘Standing There’ - off the debut album from ‘The  Silhouettes Project’ - bringing in a new audience and seeing Meron reach her first Million streams. Following on from the success of her 2018 single ‘Hunny’, and more recently ‘Can We’ and ‘Escape’, Meron T released her debut project - Mirage EP.
Atlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming AlbumAtlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming Album
February 1, 2023

The album offers the 1st collection of compositions written by Josh Peters, & Joshua Thomson informed by the Arab maqamat modal system, Ghanaian Highlife, Brazilian samba, & gulf rhythms from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can be heard on songs “Basalt,” & “Hadal.”
The Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New BookThe Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New Book
February 1, 2023

“AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” will follow RuPaul’s Drag Race over its first ten years, encompassing the show's first 14 seasons. “AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” tells a unique social history by way of stories from the people who lived it: the creators of the show, the contestants, the crew, the judges, and even some key (famous) fans. 
DRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in MarchDRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in March
February 1, 2023

Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park) created the film’s special effects, pioneering a new technique called “go motion” that incorporates blurring into each frame for more realistic images.  Vermithrax Pejorative, the fire-breathing creature at the center of the story, was created using a combination of go motion and 16 massive dragon puppets.  
Gord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New SingleGord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New Single
February 1, 2023

Arts & Crafts is proud to premiere “The Moment Is A Wild Place,” the latest single from the long-fabled collaboration between Gord Downie, late frontman of legendary Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/musician Bob Rock.
share