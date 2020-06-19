FOX Not Moving Forward With Production on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE?

Due to the COVID-19 production shutdown, FOX will not move forward with the new season of So You Think You Can Dance, according to Deadline.

Fox revealed that the 17th season of the show will not be moving forward due to "health and governmental restrictions".

FOX said, "As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we've set for viewers and contestants in light of the show's unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time."

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE features highly-skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week for America's votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale. Joining Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy at the judging table for auditions and the Academy rounds are Laurieann Gibson, Lady Gaga's longtime choreographer and creative director, and SYTYCD alum Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval. The new season also features returning host Cat Deeley.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by series co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Mike Yurchuk, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

Read the original article on Deadline.

Related Articles View More TV Stories