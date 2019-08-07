FOX Confirms the 2019 EMMYS Will Not Have a Host

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier confirmed the news will be no host on this year's Primetime Emmy telecast, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Wednesday morning during the network's portion of the Television Critics Association's press tour.

"Our job is to assess how to elevate the program in the year we're lucky enough to broadcast it," Collier said. "What's interesting to me this year is how many shows we're saying goodbye to. You have to look at THE TRADE off. If you have a host and an opening number, that's 15-20 minutes that you don't have to salute the shows."

Collier said several names were discussed during preliminary planning, but no one was ever asked to host. "We've had a lot of names on the board," he said. "But the conclusion we've reached is that in this year when we're highlighting so many shows that are going away that it would be a really strategic use of the Emmys to not have a host."

This year's Academy Awards on ABC, which did not have a host, improved its ratings this year by 12 percent among viewers and 13 percent with adults 18-49. The increase in ratings was mostly due to the populist best picture nominees, but the fact that the show didn't have a host, and possibly moved at a quicker pace as a result, may have been a factor.

"That was a piece of information that we gathered, it did do very well, it's something payed attention to," Collier added. "Spending more time on those shows and giving them a way to be elevated was the right thing to do."

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, September 21 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FXX, and will be executive produced by Bob Bain. The 71st Emmy Awards®, will air live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22 (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00- 8:00 PM PT live) on FOX. Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted will coproduce the telecast.

Read the original article on Variety.





