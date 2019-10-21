FOX Announces New Holiday Event Series THE MOODYS, STARRING Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins

FOX invites you to survive the holidays with the all-new comedy event series THE MOODYS, starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominees Denis Leary ("Rescue Me," "Animal Kingdom") and Elizabeth Perkins ("Sharp Objects," "Weeds"), airing over three nights, with back-to-back episodes, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The series continues the following week with back-to-back episodes on Monday, Dec. 9 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

THE MOODYS follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the "perfect" holiday. From break-ups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing his/her own eccentricities and hiding secrets from the others - as if the holidays were all about carols and eggnog!

The family includes SEAN SR. (Leary), his wife, ANN (Perkins), and their three grown children - DAN (Francois Arnaud, "The Borgias"), the youngest of the siblings and the "creative one"; BRIDGET (Chelsea Frei, "Sideswiped"), the middle sister and the "overachiever"; and SEAN JR. (Jay Baruchel, "Man Seeking Woman," the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise), the oldest sibling and "screw-up," still living at home with his parents.

The series also features Maria Gabriela de Faria ("Deadly Class"), Josh Segarra ("Arrow"), Kevin Bigley ("Sirens"), Gerry Dee ("Mr. D"), Ulka Simone Mohanty ("The Dinner Bash") and Megan Park ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager").

From CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment, THE MOODYS is written and executive-produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, with Fisher and Greenberg directing. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O'Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows also serve as executive producers. THE MOODYS is based on Jungle Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corporation series "A Moody Christmas."

Photo Credit: Jonathan Wenk/FOX





