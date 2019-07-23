FLIP OR FLOP's Tarek El Moussa Gets Deal for His Own HGTV Series

Real estate and house-flipping expert Tarek El Moussa, best known from HGTV's hit series Flip or Flop, will star in a new original series for the network, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. The 14-episode series will feature Tarek as he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. With hundreds of profitable sales under his belt, Tarek is ready to lend his invaluable expertise to those who want to win big in the competitive real estate game. Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa is slated to premiere in early 2020.

"My passion for real estate has led me to flip hundreds of homes over the years and I've been incredibly lucky as an entrepreneur to build a successful business," said Tarek. "Now I get to help first-time flippers learn the ropes, find the best property deals and show them how to make the most profit on their investment."

"Flip or Flop fans have followed Tarek's personal and professional journey for years and now HGTV will show off his expertise and personality in a whole new light," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "People daydream about what it would be like to renovate an investment property and make a profit. Tarek is a skilled and seasoned expert who can help newcomers navigate the pitfalls of house flipping."

Tarek also returns for a new season of Flip or Flop-alongside his ex-wife and business partner Christina Anstead-on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Also premiering on Aug. 1 is Tarek's Flip Side, a new digital series available on the HGTV app, HGTV.com, on-demand across all platforms, HGTV Facebook and HGTV's Youtube channel. The series offers fans a glimpse of Tarek's personal life as he works hard, plays hard and then slows down to enjoy quality time with his kids and family.





