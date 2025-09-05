FINDING LUCINDA Documentary Tour Dates Unveiled; Listen to New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The first leg of the companion live tour for the music documentary Finding Lucinda has officially been announced. The tour news arrives alongside the release of the first single from the upcoming soundtrack album: the Lucinda Williams cover “Am I Too Blue,” featuring ISMAY and Charlie Sexton. The film itself will be available to stream on Video On Demand beginning September 9.

Produced by Charlie Sexton (Bob Dylan, Lucinda Williams) and Avery Hellman (aka ISMAY), the single captures the raw emotion and spirit of Lucinda Williams’ early songwriting, reimagined through a collaborative performance featuring ISMAY, Charlie Sexton, Los Texmaniacs, and Warren Hood. The track offers fans a first taste of the forthcoming Finding Lucinda soundtrack, slated for release on November 7, 2025, which will feature GRAMMY winners Sexton and Buddy Miller alongside GRAMMY-nominated artist and author Mary Gauthier. Listen to it below.

The tour opens October 3 in San Francisco and continues across the West, Mountain States, Midwest, and East Coast, with additional dates to be announced into 2026. Highlights include a Chico, CA stop featuring Chuck Prophet, a showcase at the Folk Alliance Far West in Vancouver, WA, and intimate shows at legendary venues such as Ann Arbor’s The Ark, Brooklyn’s Jalopy, and Chicago’s Hideout.

Each date of the tour includes an acoustic performance by ISMAY and special guests, a screening of Finding Lucinda and A Q&A session with ISMAY (Avery Hellman), who stars in the film. Additional dates to be announced.

FINDING LUCINDA TOUR – FALL 2025

10/3 – San Francisco, CA – 4-Star Theatre (featuring Steve Earle and Jimmie Dale Gilmore)

10/10 – Vancouver, WA – Folk Alliance Far West

10/11 – Mendocino, CA – Good Bones Kitchen

10/12 – Chico, CA – Chico Women’s Club (featuring Chuck Prophet)

10/16 – Moscow, ID – Kenworthy Performing Arts Center

10/17 – Sandpoint, ID – Panida Theatre

10/18 – Butte, MT – Covellite Theater (featuring Martha Scanlan, Christy Hays, Ben Pickett, Chad Okrusch)

10/19 – Bozeman, MT – Live from the Divide (featuring Martha Scanlan, Christy Hays, Ben Pickett, Chad Okrusch)

10/28 - New Orleans, LA –Chickie Wah Wah (featuring Loose Cattle and Anna Moss)

11/2 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

11/8 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Folkways Folk School

11/13 – Brooklyn, NY – The Jalopy

11/14 - Hudson, NY - Park Theater

11/21 - Chicago, IL - The Hideout

About Finding Lucinda

Directed by Joel Fendelman (Man on Fire), Finding Lucinda follows singer-songwriter ISMAY (Avery Hellman) on a road trip across the American South, uncovering the roots of Lucinda Williams’ artistry. Along the way, the film reveals never-before-heard recordings from Williams’ early years and includes interviews with Sexton, Miller, Gauthier, Max & Josh Baca, Ray Kennedy, and Williams herself. The project has grown into a dynamic, multifaceted release including the film, a live tour, a soundtrack, and an 18-part podcast distributed by Ed Helms’ Bluegrass Situation Podcast Network.