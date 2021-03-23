FAST FOODIES Features Celebrity Guests Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan
The show airs March 25 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.
This Thursday, actors Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan challenge the chefs of truTV's "Fast Foodies" to remake and then remix their fast food favorite - KFC Family Bucket with sides."They had us at 'would you like to eat?' Why the KFC Bucket with sides? Because it's the KFC freaking Bucket with sides," said Steve Lemme. "Over the years, many cooking shows have tried to get Steve and me to appear, but we held out for a show that was bold enough to create a gourmet KFC meal (yes, I know that is redundant)... and it was worth every bite. Rest assured, this episode of "Fast Foodies" is extra crispy and we're sure everyone will enjoy it as much as we did," said Kevin Heffernan. truTV's "Fast Foodies" is an ode to the greatest flavors known to mankind--fast food. Three award-winning chefs -- Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford, and Justin Sutherland -- will compete every week for the love of some hungry, hungry celebrities by attempting to recreate and then remix their favorite fast food dishes. At the end of every episode, one chef will be crowned the winner and will take home the Chompionship Trophy, while THE OTHER TWO losing chefs will participate in a hilarious gag-inducing consequence. Celebrity guests include Joel McHale, Bobby Lee, GaTa, Amanda Seales, Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Andy Richter, Charlotte McKinney, James Van Der Beek, and Fortune Feimster.