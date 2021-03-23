Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FAST FOODIES Features Celebrity Guests Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan

The show airs March 25 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Mar. 23, 2021  
FAST FOODIES Features Celebrity Guests Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan

This Thursday, actors Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan challenge the chefs of truTV's "Fast Foodies" to remake and then remix their fast food favorite - KFC Family Bucket with sides.

"They had us at 'would you like to eat?' Why the KFC Bucket with sides? Because it's the KFC freaking Bucket with sides," said Steve Lemme.

"Over the years, many cooking shows have tried to get Steve and me to appear, but we held out for a show that was bold enough to create a gourmet KFC meal (yes, I know that is redundant)... and it was worth every bite. Rest assured, this episode of "Fast Foodies" is extra crispy and we're sure everyone will enjoy it as much as we did," said Kevin Heffernan.

truTV's "Fast Foodies" is an ode to the greatest flavors known to mankind--fast food. Three award-winning chefs -- Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford, and Justin Sutherland -- will compete every week for the love of some hungry, hungry celebrities by attempting to recreate and then remix their favorite fast food dishes. At the end of every episode, one chef will be crowned the winner and will take home the Chompionship Trophy, while THE OTHER TWO losing chefs will participate in a hilarious gag-inducing consequence. Celebrity guests include Joel McHale, Bobby Lee, GaTa, Amanda Seales, Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Andy Richter, Charlotte McKinney, James Van Der Beek, and Fortune Feimster.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags -
Triple Threat Mug
Training For Broadway T-Shirt

Related Articles View More TV Stories
THE CIRCLE & TOO HOT TO HANDLE Will Return to Netflix This Spring Photo

THE CIRCLE & TOO HOT TO HANDLE Will Return to Netflix This Spring

Auli’i Cravalho, Kelly Clarkson & More Join GIRL TALK Event Photo

Auli’i Cravalho, Kelly Clarkson & More Join GIRL TALK Event

Shudder Picks Up Outrageous Horror Movie FRIED BARRY Photo

Shudder Picks Up Outrageous Horror Movie FRIED BARRY

Danny Jolles Releases New Comedy Special SIX PARTS Photo

Danny Jolles Releases New Comedy Special SIX PARTS


From This Author TV News Desk