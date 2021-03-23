FAST FOODIES Features Celebrity Guests Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan

This Thursday, actors Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan challenge the chefs of truTV's "Fast Foodies" to remake and then remix their fast food favorite - KFC Family Bucket with sides.

"They had us at 'would you like to eat?' Why the KFC Bucket with sides? Because it's the KFC freaking Bucket with sides," said Steve Lemme.

"Over the years, many cooking shows have tried to get Steve and me to appear, but we held out for a show that was bold enough to create a gourmet KFC meal (yes, I know that is redundant)... and it was worth every bite. Rest assured, this episode of "Fast Foodies" is extra crispy and we're sure everyone will enjoy it as much as we did," said Kevin Heffernan.