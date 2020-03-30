FANTASY ISLAND Unrated Coming to Digital & Blu-ray & DVD

In Blumhouse's FANTASY ISLAND, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Blumhouse's FANTASY ISLAND is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff and Jeff Wadlow.

Fantasy Island will be released on digital April 14 and on Blu-Ray and DVD on May 12.

BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS

Deleted Scenes

Unrated and theatrical versions of the movie included

Unrated Director and Cast Commentary: Audio commentary by Director Jeff Wadlow and Cast (Unrated Version Only)

CAST AND CREW

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Written By: Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs

Producers: Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff, Jeff Wadlow

Executive Producers: Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno

Cast: Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Maggie Q (Divergent), Lucy Hale (TV's "Pretty Little Liars"), Austin Stowell (Battle of the Sexes), Jimmy O. Yang (TV's Silicon Valley), Portia Doubleday (Carrie), Ryan Hansen (TV's Veronica Mars), and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy)



SPECS

Run Time: Approx. 109 minutes

Theatrical Version Rating: PG-13 for violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language

Feature: 1080p High Definition/ 2.39:1

Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD MA, French, Spanish, English-Audio Description Track 5.1 Dolby Digital





