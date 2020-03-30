FANTASY ISLAND Unrated Coming to Digital & Blu-ray & DVD
In Blumhouse's FANTASY ISLAND, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.
Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Blumhouse's FANTASY ISLAND is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff and Jeff Wadlow.
Fantasy Island will be released on digital April 14 and on Blu-Ray and DVD on May 12.
BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS
- Deleted Scenes
- Unrated and theatrical versions of the movie included
- Unrated Director and Cast Commentary: Audio commentary by Director Jeff Wadlow and Cast (Unrated Version Only)
CAST AND CREW
Director: Jeff Wadlow
Written By: Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs
Producers: Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff, Jeff Wadlow
Executive Producers: Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno
Cast: Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Maggie Q (Divergent), Lucy Hale (TV's "Pretty Little Liars"), Austin Stowell (Battle of the Sexes), Jimmy O. Yang (TV's Silicon Valley), Portia Doubleday (Carrie), Ryan Hansen (TV's Veronica Mars), and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy)
SPECS
Run Time: Approx. 109 minutes
Theatrical Version Rating: PG-13 for violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language
Feature: 1080p High Definition/ 2.39:1
Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD MA, French, Spanish, English-Audio Description Track 5.1 Dolby Digital