FALLOUT Season One Coming To Blu-ray & DVD in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on the best-selling global video game franchise, Warner Bros. has set the release of Fallout: Season One on Blu-ray & DVD on July 8. A limited edition 4K UHD Steelbook will also be available exclusively at Amazon. The 4K UHD Steelbook and Blu-ray sets will both include a set of 6 Collectible Art Cards (available while supplies last). Viewers will have the chance to binge all 8 episodes of the series and go behind the scenes with over an hour of bonus content.

Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and co-showrunners.

Fallout stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), and Walton Goggins (The White Lotus). Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. The series cast includes Moisés Arias (The KING of Staten Island), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

SPECIAL FEATURES

Commentary (exclusive to the physical release)

Animated Content - A step-by-step career walkthrough with a focus on what really matters, produced by Vault-Tec executive Bud Askins.

Becoming The Ghoul - Award-winning actor Walton Goggins plays not one but two central characters in Fallout. This in-depth look highlights the dichotomy of The Ghoul and Cooper Howard, and their long journey from past to present.

Console to Camera - The Fallout universe has a rich legacy with tens of millions of fans around the world. Go behind-the-scenes of Prime Video’s new series and explore how and why, after nearly three decades, it was the perfect time to make the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. leap from game to screen.

Creating the Wasteland - The VFX team for Fallout breaks down the various ways, mostly practical, they brought the Wasteland to life.

Inside Season One - Go inside the making of Season One.

Meet the Filmmaker (and fanatic) Jonathan Nolan - Todd Howard and Bethesda Game Studios waited over 25 years to find someone with the ‘Profile’ to bring their iconic universe to life.

Prosthetics & Makeup Gone Nuclear - Let’s face it - when it comes to Prosthetics and Makeup design in Fallout, Gore and Ghouls go hand-in-hand.

Safe and Sound - Composer Ramin Djawadi and the team behind the sounds of Fallout reflect on the many musical notes of Season One.

Set Your Sets on 2296 - Inside the cinematography and production design for Fallout, and how Jonathan Nolan and team achieved a very specific (and unforgettable) look for post-apocalyptic Los Angeles

The Costumes of Fallout - Costume designer Amy Westcott and the Fallout producers unpack how they brought the Fallout factions to life.

Welcome to the World of Fallout - An atomic past creates WILD new futures. The cast and filmmakers of Fallout discuss the unique tone, characters and vast world of the post-apocalyptic sci-fier, based on the beloved video game franchise.

Writing for the Wasteland - Showrunners Geneva Robertson Dworet and Graham Wagner describe how they created the ultra-unique tone of Fallout.

Comments