Explosive New Psychological Thriller PURGATORIUM Now Available From Leomark Studios

Intense and thrilling, "Purgatorium" takes the one-location set-up to new heights.

Jun. 29, 2023

Explosive New Psychological Thriller PURGATORIUM Now Available From Leomark Studios

Leomark Studios and Destiny Worldwide Entertainment in association with the Independent Film Artists Network are presenting A Fast & Loose Production of the suspense/drama/thriller "Purgatorium" now available for streaming and purchase.

"Purgatorium" logline: When he finds himself locked in an old warehouse, in order to escape, a pathologically timid salesman must vanquish his inner demons by confronting five people from his past.

Intense and thrilling, "Purgatorium" takes the one-location set-up to new heights.

Directed by Chuck Borden, "Purgatorium" stars Rene Heger, Victoria Smith, Dorien Rose Duinker, Poal Cairo, Patrick Connolly, Hank Botwinik and Henri van Adelberg. Produced by Ross Walker, with co-producers William Byron Hillman, Alessandro Folchitto, Jimmy Star and Chuck Borden, "Purgatorium" won Best Feature and Best Male Lead Actor at The Hague Film Festival, and was The Official Selection at both the Amsterdam Lift-Off Film Festival and The Author's International Film Festival.

"Purgatorium" is now streaming for FREE on Tubi TV https://bit.ly/3CT0TU6

In addition to Tubi TV, "Purgatorium" is available for streaming and purchase at Amazon, Walmart, Hoopla Digital, Filmocracy, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Movies Unlimited, Moviezyng and Oldies.com.

Watch the "Purgatorium" trailer here:

The official website for Fast & Loose Productions may be found at https://www.fastandloose.net/

The official website for Leomark Studios may be found at https://www.leomarkstudios.com




