Everything Coming To Netflix This April
Check out the list of films and television shows headed to and leaving Netflix in April!
Movies
40 Days and 40 Nights (4/1)
A Secret Love (4/29)
Angel Has Fallen (4/4)
Battle: Los Angeles (4/27)
Betonrausch (4/17)
Bleach: The Assault (4/21)
Bleach: The Bount (4/21)
Bloodsport (4/1)
Cadillac Records (4/1)
Can't Hardly Wait (4/1)
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke (4/1)
Circus of Books (4/22)
Coffee & Kareem (4/3)
Dangerous Lies (4/30)
Deep Impact (4/1)
Despicable Me (4/16)
Django Unchained (4/25)
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (4/17)
El silencio del pantano (4/22)
Extraction (4/24)
God's Not Dead (4/1)
Hail, Caesar! (4/16)
Jem and the Holograms (4/16)
Just Friends (4/1)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (4/1)
LA Originals (4/10)
La vie scolaire (4/10)
Legado en los huesos (4/17)
Lethal Weapon (4/1)
Lethal Weapon 2 (4/1)
Lethal Weapon 3 (4/1)
Lethal Weapon 4 (4/1)
Love Wedding Repeat (4/10)
Minority Report (4/1)
Molly's Game (4/1)
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (4/3)
Mortal Kombat (4/1)
Mud (4/1)
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (4/29)
Promised Land (4/1)
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (4/30)
Road to Perdition (4/1)
Salt (4/1)
School Daze (4/1)
Sergio (4/17)
Sherlock Holmes (4/1)
Soul Plane (4/1)
Sunrise in Heaven (4/1)
Taxi Driver (4/1)
The Artist (4/25)
The Death of Stalin (4/1)
The Girl with All the Gifts (4/1)
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (4/2)
The Green Hornet (4/18)
The Hangover (4/1)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (4/5)
The Main Event (4/10)
The Matrix (4/1)
The Matrix Reloaded (4/1)
The Matrix Revolutions (4/1)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (4/1)
The Plagues of Breslau (4/22)
The Roommate (4/1)
The Runaways (4/1)
The Social Network (4/1)
The Vatican Tapes (4/20)
The Willoughbys (4/22)
Tigertail (4/10)
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (4/2)
Wildling (4/1)
TV
Absurd Planet (4/22)
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (TBD)
#blackAF (4/17)
Brews Brothers (4/10)
Chris D'Elia: No Pain (4/14)
Community: Season 1-6 (4/1)
Cooked with Cannabis (4/20)
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (4/1)
Drifting Dragons (4/30)
Extracurricular (4/29)
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (4/16)
Fauda: Season 3 (4/16)
Hello Ninja: Season 2 (4/24)
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (4/9)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (4/1)
Kim's Convenience: Season 4 (4/1)
La casa de papel: Part 4 (4/3)
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (4/16)
Middleditch & Schwartz (4/21)
Nadiya's Time to Eat (4/29)
Nailed It!: Season 4 (4/1)
Never Have I Ever (4/27)
Outer Banks (4/15)
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends (4/1)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (4/3)
StarBeam (4/3)
Summertime (4/29)
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (4/1)
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 (4/7)
The Big Show Show (4/6)
The Circle France (TBD)
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (4/30)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (4/1)
The Innocence Files (4/15)
The King: Eternal Monarch (TBD)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (4/17)
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (4/26)
The Midnight Gospel (4/20)
The Victims' Game (4/30)
Too Hot to Handle (4/17)
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (4/24)
Expiring
21 & Over (4/15)
A Cinderella Story (4/30)
A Little Princess (4/30)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (4/30)
American Odyssey: Season 1 (4/4)
Big Fat Liar (4/17)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (4/30)
Crash (4/30)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (4/30)
Dirty Harry (4/30)
Driving Miss Daisy (4/30)
Friday the 13th (4/30)
Good Burger (4/30)
GoodFellas (4/30)
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (4/30)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (4/30)
Lost Girl: Season 1-5 (4/16)
Movie 43 (4/8)
National Treasure (4/29)
Police Academy (4/30)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (4/30)
Police Academy 3: Back in Training (4/30)
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (4/30)
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach (4/30)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (4/30)
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow (4/30)
Rosemary's Baby (4/30)
Rounders (4/30)
Scream 2 (4/30)
Scream 3 (4/30)
Space Jam (4/30)
Spy Kids (4/30)
Step Brothers (4/30)
Strictly Ballroom (4/30)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (4/30)
The Craft (4/30)
The Dirty Dozen (4/30)
The Hangover (4/30)
The Longest Yard (4/19)
The Shawshank Redemption (4/30)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (4/30)
The Ugly Truth (4/24)
True Grit (4/30)