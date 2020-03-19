Everything Coming To Netflix This April

Check out the list of films and television shows headed to and leaving Netflix in April!

Movies

40 Days and 40 Nights (4/1)

A Secret Love (4/29)

Angel Has Fallen (4/4)

Battle: Los Angeles (4/27)

Betonrausch (4/17)

Bleach: The Assault (4/21)

Bleach: The Bount (4/21)

Bloodsport (4/1)

Cadillac Records (4/1)

Can't Hardly Wait (4/1)

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke (4/1)

Circus of Books (4/22)

Coffee & Kareem (4/3)

Dangerous Lies (4/30)

Deep Impact (4/1)

Despicable Me (4/16)

Django Unchained (4/25)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (4/17)

El silencio del pantano (4/22)

Extraction (4/24)

God's Not Dead (4/1)

Hail, Caesar! (4/16)

Jem and the Holograms (4/16)

Just Friends (4/1)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (4/1)

LA Originals (4/10)

La vie scolaire (4/10)

Legado en los huesos (4/17)

Lethal Weapon (4/1)

Lethal Weapon 2 (4/1)

Lethal Weapon 3 (4/1)

Lethal Weapon 4 (4/1)

Love Wedding Repeat (4/10)

Minority Report (4/1)

Molly's Game (4/1)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (4/3)

Mortal Kombat (4/1)

Mud (4/1)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (4/29)

Promised Land (4/1)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (4/30)

Road to Perdition (4/1)

Salt (4/1)

School Daze (4/1)

Sergio (4/17)

Sherlock Holmes (4/1)

Soul Plane (4/1)

Sunrise in Heaven (4/1)

Taxi Driver (4/1)

The Artist (4/25)

The Death of Stalin (4/1)

The Girl with All the Gifts (4/1)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (4/2)

The Green Hornet (4/18)

The Hangover (4/1)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (4/5)

The Main Event (4/10)

The Matrix (4/1)

The Matrix Reloaded (4/1)

The Matrix Revolutions (4/1)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (4/1)

The Plagues of Breslau (4/22)

The Roommate (4/1)

The Runaways (4/1)

The Social Network (4/1)

The Vatican Tapes (4/20)

The Willoughbys (4/22)

Tigertail (4/10)

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (4/2)

Wildling (4/1)

TV

Absurd Planet (4/22)

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (TBD)

#blackAF (4/17)

Brews Brothers (4/10)

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (4/14)

Community: Season 1-6 (4/1)

Cooked with Cannabis (4/20)

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (4/1)

Drifting Dragons (4/30)

Extracurricular (4/29)

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (4/16)

Fauda: Season 3 (4/16)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (4/24)

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (4/9)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (4/1)

Kim's Convenience: Season 4 (4/1)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (4/3)

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (4/16)

Middleditch & Schwartz (4/21)

Nadiya's Time to Eat (4/29)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (4/1)

Never Have I Ever (4/27)

Outer Banks (4/15)

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends (4/1)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (4/3)

StarBeam (4/3)

Summertime (4/29)

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (4/1)

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 (4/7)

The Big Show Show (4/6)

The Circle France (TBD)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (4/30)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (4/1)

The Innocence Files (4/15)

The King: Eternal Monarch (TBD)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (4/17)

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (4/26)

The Midnight Gospel (4/20)

The Victims' Game (4/30)

Too Hot to Handle (4/17)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (4/24)

Expiring

21 & Over (4/15)

A Cinderella Story (4/30)

A Little Princess (4/30)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (4/30)

American Odyssey: Season 1 (4/4)

Big Fat Liar (4/17)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (4/30)

Crash (4/30)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (4/30)

Dirty Harry (4/30)

Driving Miss Daisy (4/30)

Friday the 13th (4/30)

Good Burger (4/30)

GoodFellas (4/30)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (4/30)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (4/30)

Lost Girl: Season 1-5 (4/16)

Movie 43 (4/8)

National Treasure (4/29)

Police Academy (4/30)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (4/30)

Police Academy 3: Back in Training (4/30)

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (4/30)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach (4/30)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (4/30)

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow (4/30)

Rosemary's Baby (4/30)

Rounders (4/30)

Scream 2 (4/30)

Scream 3 (4/30)

Space Jam (4/30)

Spy Kids (4/30)

Step Brothers (4/30)

Strictly Ballroom (4/30)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (4/30)

The Craft (4/30)

The Dirty Dozen (4/30)

The Hangover (4/30)

The Longest Yard (4/19)

The Shawshank Redemption (4/30)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (4/30)

The Ugly Truth (4/24)

True Grit (4/30)





