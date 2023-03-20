Eva Longoria's FLAMIN' HOT to Premiere on Both Hulu and Disney+

Searchlight Pictures has announced that award-winning actor/director/producer Eva Longoria's feature directorial debut FLAMIN' HOT will have an unprecedented release debuting on both Hulu and Disney+ on June 9, 2023.

The film made its raucous world premiere at SXSW with sold out screenings, evoking emotional standing ovations from audiences of all ages. Produced by DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven, Breakthrough), FLAMIN' HOT is the first scripted feature to stream simultaneously on both platforms in the US. It will also be available on Disney+ internationally.

"I'm so excited for the world to see FLAMIN' HOT on these two streaming platforms making this universal, inspirational story accessible to an even wider audience," said director Eva Longoria. "Now everyone can celebrate the joy, power and heart of this film that also happens to uplift Latinos both in front of and behind the camera."

"Eva's inspiring film is a joy to experience and we could not be happier that it will now be available to even more families and audiences around the world," added Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

"From the moment I found Richard Montanez' story seven years ago, I knew it would resonate with and inspire audiences everywhere," said producer DeVon Franklin. "I'm so grateful to Searchlight, Hulu, and now Disney+ for giving us this historic opportunity to bring his uplifting true story to over 200 million subscribers around the world!"

FLAMIN' HOT is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

The film is a Franklin Entertainment Production written by Lewis Colick (October Sky, Charlie St. Cloud) and Linda Yvette Chávez (creator/writer Genetified). It stars Jesse Garcia (Quinceañera) as Richard, Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) as his wife, Judy, Emilio Rivera (Son of Anarchy, High Crimes, Venom) as Richard's father Nacho, Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven, 24) as Richard's mentor, Clarence, and 4x Emmy® Award winner Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Monk) as PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico. Other cast members include Matt Walsh (Veep), Bobby Soto (Narcos) and Pepe Serna (Scarface).

The filmmaking crew includes Director of Photography Federico Cantini, ADF (Give or Take, Desire), Film Editors Kayla M. Emter (Hustlers), Liza D. Espinas (Starz's Vida), Production Designers Brandon Mendez (Black is King) and Cabot McMullen (Shrinking, Super Troopers 2), and Costume Designer Elaine Montalvo (A Better Life).

Watch a video clip from the movie here: