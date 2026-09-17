Ethan Hawke Talks Doing His Own Stunts in New Film THE WEIGHT on THE VIEW
The actor connects physical risk-taking on screen to a broader idea of personal integrity.
Ethan Hawke stopped by THE VIEW to talk about doing his own stunt work in his new action-adventure film, The Weight, telling the daytime panel how the physical demands of the role tied into a larger theme of integrity that runs through the project.
The conversation also gave Hawke room to look back on his Oscar-nominated performance in Blue Moon, offering the co-hosts a chance to hear his reflections on that recognition alongside the discussion of his current film.
Much of the segment centered on Hawke's decision to handle his own stunts for The Weight, a choice he framed as connected to the film's exploration of integrity, suggesting the physical commitment on set mirrored something thematic happening in the story itself.
Hawke used the appearance to move between the two projects, pairing talk of the new film's action sequences with a look back at the awards attention Blue Moon brought him, giving THE VIEW audience a sense of where his recent work has taken him.
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