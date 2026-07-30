THE WEIGHT Releases Official Poster Starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe

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An official poster has been released for THE WEIGHT, the directorial debut of Padraic McKinley starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe. The film, distributed by Vertical, is set for a wide theatrical release.

Vertical will release THE WEIGHT in theaters nationwide September 18, 2026.

CREATIVE TEAM

Directed by Padraic McKinley

Screenplay by Matthew Chapman and Shelby Gaines

Story by Matthew Booi & Leo Scherman and Matthew Chapman

Produced by Simon Fields, Nathan Fields, Ryan Hawke, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo

Executive Producers Andreas Rübo, Klaus Dohle, Frédéric Fiore, Céline Dornier, Ralf Berchtold, Peter Jarowey, Rich Goldberg, Peter Block

Starring Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe, Julia Jones, Austin Amelio, Avi Nash, Sam Hazeldine

In Oregon in 1933, Samuel Murphy is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal work camp. Warden Clancy tempts him with early release if he smuggles gold through deadly wilderness, but betrayal festers within the crew, and Murphy questions how far he'll go to see his child again.

NYR | 115 minutes

OFFICIAL TRAILER

THE WEIGHT previously premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where Vertical acquired North American distribution rights. More on the film's trailer and cast can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage.

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