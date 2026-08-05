DEEP IN THE HEART 2: TEXAS RIVERS to Debut, Narrated by Ethan Hawke

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Fin & Fur Films has completed production on DEEP IN THE HEART 2: TEXAS RIVERS, a wildlife documentary directed by Ben Masters that follows river otters, mountain lions, alligator snapping turtles and other species across Texas waterways including the Rio Grande, Sabine and Neches rivers. The film, narrated by Ethan Hawke, is set to open in theaters and serves as a follow-up to the 2022 documentary DEEP IN THE HEART: A TEXAS WILDLIFE STORY, which was narrated by Matthew McConaughey. Made in association with H-E-B and Texan by Nature, the new film centers on water issues facing the state's growing population.

DEEP IN THE HEART 2: TEXAS RIVERS offers an inspiring journey through the springs, creeks, rivers, and bays that define the Lone Star State. Directed by Ben Masters, this Fin & Fur Films production takes audiences from the rugged Rio Grande to the thriving waters of the Sabine and Neches, encountering resilient otter families, strutting turkeys, and prehistoric Alligator Snapping Turtles along the way. Narrated by Academy Award-nominated Native Texan Ethan Hawke, the film showcases the abundant diversity of wildlife that calls Texas home while confronting the critical water challenges facing a rapidly growing population. DEEP IN THE HEART 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 hit documentary DEEP IN THE HEART: A TEXAS WILDLIFE STORY. Where the original film celebrated Texas' diverse wildlife and landscapes with Matthew McConaughey as narrator, TEXAS RIVERS narrows its focus to the state's most vital natural resource: water. Made in association with H-E-B and Texan by Nature, the film sheds light on the urgent opportunities to ensure future generations can explore, enjoy, and protect wild waters. In theaters September 25th.

'Most of my favorite memories are on Texas Rivers. I grew up on the Canadian, fell in love on the Brazos, got married on the Guadalupe, found adventure on the Rio Grande, and am raising my kids on the Colorado,' said Writer/Director Ben Masters. 'Spending three years in cinematography gave me a newfound appreciation for how special and unique our rivers are. We spent months filming mountain lions on the Pecos, Snapping Turtles on the Neches, Otters on the Sabine, Fatmuckets on the Llano, and Whooping Cranes in the Guadalupe's Estuary. Editing the majesty of Texas Rivers into 80 minutes was a huge challenge, and I'm just incredibly grateful to work with such a talented team of cinematographers, editors, producers, and musicians.'

Ben Masters – Director, Writer

Ben Masters is the founder and director of Fin & Fur Films, an award-winning production company specializing in wildlife, adventure, and conservation stories. His films have reached global audiences through Netflix, Apple TV, PBS Nature, Amazon Prime, and National Geographic. Masters' previous credits include Unbranded (Audience Award, Telluride Mountainfilm & Hot Docs), The River and the Wall, Deep in the Heart and The American Southwest. He is most proud of the films that have led to real-world conservation impacts.

Ethan Hawke – Narrator

Ethan Hawke is a five-time Academy Award-nominated actor, director, writer, producer and novelist. His prolific film acting credits include Dead Poets Society; Reality Bites; Gattaca; Training Day; Boyhood; the Before Trilogy; and First Reformed. In 2026, Hawke received his fifth Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Lorenz Hart in Richard Linklater's Blue Moon. He has also worked extensively in the theater and been nominated for the Drama Desk award as both an actor and as a director. Directing credits include Blaze (Sundance, Locarno FF), and the documentary feature Seymour: An Introduction (Telluride, TIFF). A best-selling author, in 2021 he released A Bright Ray of Darkness and the graphic novel Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story. With his Under the Influence banner, Hawke Executive Produced and starred in Sterlin Harjo's The Lowdown for FX.

DEEP IN THE HEART 2: TEXAS RIVERS is produced by Josh Winkler and edited by Sam Klatt with Chet Stefan as Assistant Editor. Original music by Noah Sorota and musical score performed by Dallas Chamber Symphony.

Masters wrote and directed the film after spending three years filming across Texas rivers, describing personal ties to waterways including the Brazos, Guadalupe, Rio Grande and Colorado. The documentary is produced by Josh Winkler and edited by Sam Klatt, with original music by Noah Sorota performed by the Dallas Chamber Symphony.

Photo Credit: Fin & Fur Films. More Poster sizes here.



Photo Credit: Fin & Fur Films. More Poster sizes here.

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