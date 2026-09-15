REHEARSALS FOR A REVOLUTION to Open in Select Theaters

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Sony Pictures Classics announced that it will release REHEARSALS FOR A REVOLUTION on January 8, 2027 exclusively at the Landmark's Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles and the Film Forum in New York City, rolling out across the country in the subsequent weeks. The film will also receive an awards qualifying release in December.

Premiering in the Special Screenings section at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the prestigious L'Oeil d'Or, the deeply personal debut feature from Pegah Ahangarani has been praised by audiences and critics alike. The film was also selected for the Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival. Later this month the film will be honored with the Albie award from the Maysles Documentary Center.

Through five portraits of relatives and mentors, five expressions of resistance, Ahangarani sketches her life story. Drawing from personal archives, home videos, street protests footage, newspapers, and recorded voices, she retraces more than 40 years of Iran's history. From the early days of 1979, until the war that began in 2026, she pieces together intimate and collective memories, forming the portrait of a country shaped by political repression and in constant hope for a revolution.

REHEARSALS FOR A REVOLUTION is written and directed by Ahangarani and edited by Arash Ashtiani, with co-writers Ehsan Abdipour, Amir Ahmadi Arian, Arash Ashtiani and Majed Neisi. The producers are Kaveh Farnam for Czech Republic's Media Nest and Adrià Monés for Spain's Fasten Films. The co-producers are Parnian Farnam, Ahangarani, Arash Ashtiani and Manijeh Hekmat. Executive producers are Enric Bach and Sergi Moreno.

About Sony Pictures Classics

Michael Barker and Tom Bernard serve as co-presidents of Sony Pictures Classics—an autonomous division of Sony Pictures Entertainment they founded with Marcie Bloom in January 1992—which distributes, produces, and acquires independent films from around the world. Barker and Bernard have released prestigious films that have won 42 Academy Awards (38 of those at Sony Pictures Classics) and have garnered 192 Academy Award nominations (166 at Sony Pictures Classics), including two nominations this year for BLUE MOON for Best Actor (Ethan Hawke) and Best Original Screenplay, as well as Best Picture nominations for I'M STILL HERE, THE FATHER, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, WHIPLASH, AMOUR, MIDNIGHT IN PARIS, AN EDUCATION, CAPOTE, HOWARDS END, and CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services. http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

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