Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya to Star in FOURTH WING

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Prime Video announced that Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya have been cast as the leads in Fourth Wing, the romantasy drama from Amazon MGM Studios based on Rebecca Yarros' best-selling novels. McGregor will play the fiercely intelligent and often underestimated Violet Sorrengail. Sakraya will play the enigmatic and ruthless Xaden Riorson. Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House, Locke & Key) is adapting for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lisa Joy, co-founder of Kilter Films and executive producer of the series, is set to direct the pilot. From Amazon MGM Studios, the series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

'I'm so grateful to our producing and casting team for conducting a thorough, worldwide search to find Violet and Xaden,' said Yarros. 'It will be incredibly exciting to see these talented actors, Esther and Emilio, bring our beloved characters to life on screen.'

'Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya are brilliant, magnetic actors,' said Joy. 'We cannot wait for the world to see what they will do with these incredible characters.'

'Few stories have inspired the kind of passionate, worldwide fandom that Rebecca Yarros has built with Fourth Wing, and we know just how much Violet and Xaden mean to readers,' said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. 'Esther and Emilio are rare and exceptional talents who bring something truly special to these iconic roles.'

In Fourth Wing, Violet Sorrengail is forced by her mother to enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College. Based on the fantasy adventure from NYT bestselling author Rebecca Yarros, Violet joins hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders.

Rebecca Yarros also serves as executive producer. Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo executive produce via Outlier Society. Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham executive produce via Kilter Films. Liz Pelletier and Sherryl Clark executive produce via Premeditated Productions.

McGregor is repped by WME, Underscore Talent and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Sakraya is repped by DONE DEAL Entertainment, Independent Talent Group, and Artist International Group.

About Kilter Films

Kilter Films is a Los Angeles-based production company founded and run by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan with their producing partner Athena Wickham. Nolan is known for his work on The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Memento. Joy is an Emmy Award-nominated writer, director, and producer.

Kilter Films partnered with Bethesda Game Studios to develop the Emmy-nominated television series Fallout for Amazon, based on the worldwide best-selling video game franchise, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan, with Nolan directing the first three episodes. Fallout was a global hit, garnering 17 Emmy nominations in its first season. The series returned for its second season on December 17, 2025, with Joy directing episode six. In March 2026, the series surpassed 100 million viewers worldwide across its first two seasons. Season three is currently in production.

Kilter Films is partnering with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society to produce the television series adaptation of Fourth Wing for Amazon. Kilter Films is also developing a live-action television series adaptation of Wolfenstein with games developer MachineGames, for Amazon.

Kilter Films also produced HBO's series Westworld, which amassed 54 Emmy nominations over its four seasons, along with DGA, WGA, PGA, and SAG nominations. Previously, Kilter Films produced the series adaptation of William Gibson's novel, The Peripheral, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, and Jack Reynor for Amazon, and the Emmy-nominated crime series Person of Interest, created by Nolan, which ran for five seasons on CBS.

In film, Joy made her feature film directorial debut with Reminiscence for Warner Bros., starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandiwe Newton. Joy wrote the script, which landed on The Black List, and produced with Nolan and Wickham. Kilter Films also produces interactive and transmedia marketing for which they have won three Emmy Awards for 'Outstanding Emerging Media.'

About Outlier Society

Outlier Society has its first-look feature film and television deal with Amazon MGM Studios, where it is currently in post-production on The Thomas Crown Affair, starring and directed by Michael B. Jordan, which will be released globally in IMAX on March 5, 2027. For Amazon Prime Video, Outlier Society is producing The Greatest, an event television series based on the life of Muhammad Ali, premiering November 4, 2026. Outlier Society is also in post-production on Delphi, a television extension of the Creed movie universe, and is developing Fourth Wing, an adaptation of the fantasy book series by Rebecca Yarros. Outlier Society also produced Creed III for Amazon/MGM, which released on March 3rd, 2023 and grossed $275M at the worldwide box office, the highest grossing entry in the franchise. Jordan made his directorial debut on Creed III and reprised his role as Adonis Creed.

About Premeditated Productions

Premeditated Productions was launched in 2024 by Entangled Publishing CEO Liz Pelletier and producer Sherryl Clark (The Gorge, Cloverfield) to develop projects for film and television. Fourth Wing and its corresponding Empyrean series is among the best-selling book series of the 21st century.

Premeditated is in the midst of a first-look film and television deal with Amazon MGM Studios, recently inking a five year extension that takes their deal through the summer of 2032. Since forging the deal, Premeditated has set up over a dozen projects at Amazon MGM, including feature adaptations of New York Times bestsellers Shield of Sparrows by Devney Perry, The Gods of The Game series by Ana Huang, Dragon Cursed by Elise Kova, and A Stage Set for Villains by Shannon J. Spann, as well as television adaptations of New York Times bestselling author Jennifer L. Armentrout's paranormal fantasy series Lux, New York Times bestselling author Liz Tomforde's Windy City romance series, and the upcoming Storm Breaker by Nisha J. Tuli. Premeditated is also producing a feature adaptation of Jennifer Probst's New York Times bestseller The Marriage Bargain for 20th Century Studios and a television adaptation of New York Times bestseller Hannah Nicole Maehrer's Assistant to the Villain at Legendary Entertainment.

About Rebecca Yarros

Rebecca Yarros is the #1 New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of over twenty novels including Fourth Wing and In the Likely Event. She's the recipient of the British Book Award for Book of the Year and the Alex Award from the American Library Association. She loves military heroes and has been married to hers for over twenty years. As the mother of six, when she's not writing, you can find her at the hockey rink or sneaking in some guitar time. She and her family live in Colorado with their English bulldogs, two chinchillas, and two cats.

Having fostered then adopted their youngest, Yarros is passionate about helping children in the foster system through her nonprofit, One October, which she co-founded with her husband in 2019. More information is available at www.oneoctober.org.

To catch up on Rebecca's latest releases and upcoming novels, visit www.RebeccaYarros.com.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is an entertainment destination offering customers a selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.









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