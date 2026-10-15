CLEAN HANDS Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Stars Zach Braff

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new behind-the-scenes featurette shows Zach Braff and Esther McGregor filming CLEAN HANDS, an upcoming drama film heading to select theaters and VOD on Friday, October 16.

The film stars Braff in a role unlike any he has played before, alongside newcomer Esther McGregor. The featurette highlights the close relationship between Braff and his real-life counterpart Kevin Simmers, as well as the dedication and thoughtful care taken by writer-director Jake Allyn to tell this story.

Ticket information to see the film in theaters can be found here. The film will also be available on VOD including Apple TV and Fandango.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Sergeant Kevin Simmers (Braff) leads a taskforce waging war on drugs in Hagerstown, Maryland, a major stop on the 'Heroin Highway.' At home, he's a desperate father grappling with his 19-year-old daughter Brooke's (McGregor) escalating addiction from pain meds to heroin. As Kevin is forced to confront the failures of the system he dedicated his life to defending, together father and daughter fight for recovery, redemption, and hope.

When it comes to biopics, audiences are divided by films' lack of engagement with their real-life subjects – from Chris Hansen's objections to A24's Primetime to the Kennedys' protestation of the American Love Story, questions of exploitation and who has the right to tell whose story continues to arise. Such isn't the case when it comes to this timely, emotionally-gripping drama.

In this moving film, Allyn (Ride) brings empathy in exploring America's war on drugs and ongoing addiction epidemic. Actor Braff (Scrubs) delivers a sobering portrayal of a desperate father divided by his strict police code and his love for his daughter, played by McGregor (We Were Liars, Babygirl) in a star-making turn. Abigail Spencer, Holt McCallany and Lucas Till also are in the cast. Following its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Vertical acquired North American distribution rights.

October is 'National Substance Use Prevention Month.' Going beyond the typical life-to-screen adaptation, the film was made in partnership with Brooke's House, a non-profit, all-women recovery home that Simmers created and currently runs in Hagerstown. An on-set work program was created for women in recovery to learn film jobs during the production and the movie cast Brooke's House graduates to authentically portray the world of addiction. 1/3 of the film profits will be dedicated to Brooke's House. Founded in 2018, Brooke's House has since saved hundreds of women struggling with addiction.

Film Details

Release Date: Released in select theaters and on-demand October 16

Directed by: Jake Allyn

Starring: Zach Braff, Esther McGregor, Abigail Spencer, Holt McCallany, and Lucas Till

Produced by: Jake Allyn and Conor Allyn of Margate House Films, Brian Loschiavo of Riverside Entertainment, James Suttles and Jason Winn of WW / SF Entertainment, and JR Rappaport of Glasshouse Pictures.

Executive produced by: Zach Braff, Jim Gladden, Tony Herbert, Kevin Simmers, Dana Simmers, Daniel Weaver, Jonathan Beaulieu, William Deasey, Scott Davis and Linda Davis.

Run time: 108 min

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 08 Hrs 39 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me