CLEAN HANDS Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Stars Zach Braff
The film stars Braff as Sergeant Kevin Simmers and McGregor in a star-making turn as his daughter battling addiction.
A new behind-the-scenes featurette shows Zach Braff and Esther McGregor filming CLEAN HANDS, an upcoming drama film heading to select theaters and VOD on Friday, October 16.
The film stars Braff in a role unlike any he has played before, alongside newcomer Esther McGregor. The featurette highlights the close relationship between Braff and his real-life counterpart Kevin Simmers, as well as the dedication and thoughtful care taken by writer-director Jake Allyn to tell this story.
Ticket information to see the film in theaters can be found here. The film will also be available on VOD including Apple TV and Fandango.
Based on an unbelievable true story, Sergeant Kevin Simmers (Braff) leads a taskforce waging war on drugs in Hagerstown, Maryland, a major stop on the 'Heroin Highway.' At home, he's a desperate father grappling with his 19-year-old daughter Brooke's (McGregor) escalating addiction from pain meds to heroin. As Kevin is forced to confront the failures of the system he dedicated his life to defending, together father and daughter fight for recovery, redemption, and hope.
When it comes to biopics, audiences are divided by films' lack of engagement with their real-life subjects – from Chris Hansen's objections to A24's Primetime to the Kennedys' protestation of the American Love Story, questions of exploitation and who has the right to tell whose story continues to arise. Such isn't the case when it comes to this timely, emotionally-gripping drama.
In this moving film, Allyn (Ride) brings empathy in exploring America's war on drugs and ongoing addiction epidemic. Actor Braff (Scrubs) delivers a sobering portrayal of a desperate father divided by his strict police code and his love for his daughter, played by McGregor (We Were Liars, Babygirl) in a star-making turn. Abigail Spencer, Holt McCallany and Lucas Till also are in the cast. Following its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Vertical acquired North American distribution rights.
October is 'National Substance Use Prevention Month.' Going beyond the typical life-to-screen adaptation, the film was made in partnership with Brooke's House, a non-profit, all-women recovery home that Simmers created and currently runs in Hagerstown. An on-set work program was created for women in recovery to learn film jobs during the production and the movie cast Brooke's House graduates to authentically portray the world of addiction. 1/3 of the film profits will be dedicated to Brooke's House. Founded in 2018, Brooke's House has since saved hundreds of women struggling with addiction.
Film Details
Release Date: Released in select theaters and on-demand October 16
Directed by: Jake Allyn
Starring: Zach Braff, Esther McGregor, Abigail Spencer, Holt McCallany, and Lucas Till
Produced by: Jake Allyn and Conor Allyn of Margate House Films, Brian Loschiavo of Riverside Entertainment, James Suttles and Jason Winn of WW / SF Entertainment, and JR Rappaport of Glasshouse Pictures.
Executive produced by: Zach Braff, Jim Gladden, Tony Herbert, Kevin Simmers, Dana Simmers, Daniel Weaver, Jonathan Beaulieu, William Deasey, Scott Davis and Linda Davis.
Run time: 108 min
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