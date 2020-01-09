E!'s THE SOUP to Premiere February 12

"The Soup" is heating up at E! as the iconic comedy franchise returns with new host, comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta. THE WEEKLY half-hour Pop culture commentary series premieres Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00pm ET/PT.

"The Soup" will feature Catta-Preta's unfiltered take on the buzziest clips of the week across entertainment and social media. Through clip highlights and recurring segments, the series will cover hilarious moments across TV and entertainment, including the latest competition series, daytime and late night talk shows, reality favorites like "The Real Housewives" and "The Bachelor," award shows, popular scripted series, sports programming, and everything in between. In the latest iteration of the legendary E! franchise, "souper" fan Catta-Preta will keep viewers up-to-date on Pop culture highlights through her sharp observations and hilarious point-of-view.

"I am excited beyond words for 'The Soup!' It's a total dream to host a show I've always been a fan of." said Catta-Preta. "Only one more thing on my bucket list... become the 6th Spice Girl... Gazpacho Spice. Fingers crossed."

Jade Catta-Preta is a Brazilian-born comic and actress working in Los Angeles, New York and Brazil. She performs at comedy clubs all over the country both in English and Portuguese. Her credits include MTV's GIRL CODE and Punk'd, Comedy Central's @Midnight and guest roles on MODERN FAMILY and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

Premiering in 1991 as "Talk Soup," the show launched the careers of hosts Greg Kinnear ("Talk Soup" host 1991-1995), John Henson ("Talk Soup" host 1995-1999), Hal Sparks ("Talk Soup" host 1999-2000) and Aisha Tyler ("Talk Soup" host 2001-2002). Re-launched as "The Soup" in 2004 with host Joel McHale, the series solidified its place in Pop culture as a take-no-prisoners comedy series with a total of 3329 episodes to date.

"The Soup" is produced by Mission Control Media with Sue Murphy, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian serving as Executive Producers.





