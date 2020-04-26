Eric the Trainer and Celebrity Clients Donate Healthy Meals To Los Angeles Hospital

Physique Expert ERIC THE TRAINER along with his celebrity clients and Sunfare & Quest Nutrition donated healthy meals to the Los Angeles Downtown Medical Center.

Actors Jason Dohring ("Veronica Mars") & Vincent Rodriguez III ("Crazy Ex Girlfriend"), Nickelback's Mike Kroeger and White House Chef Andre Rush joined in to provide over 100 nutritious meals and snacks to Los Angeles' hardworking front line medical staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's my life's mission to both rise to the occasion during times of crisis, and to dedicate myself to serving those on the front lines, both military and medical personnel," said Eric. "I am humbled by their sacrifice, and am honored to assist them in any way."

Eric the Trainer (Eric P. Fleishman) is a Hollywood Physique Expert with over 27 years of experience in physical transformation. He has worked with top actors and musicians, MMA fighters, and the military. He also co-hosts the popular tv show "Celebrity Sweat" on Amazon Prime. His message of living a healthy life has been welcomed by many groups, including the American Culinary Federation. Eric has traveled to the Middle East for the past few years to train American troops, and recently completed a North American and Asian tour training rock band, Def Leppard, a highlight of his career.

During the COVID-19 pandemic/gym closures, Eric is offering free online Zoom classes two times a day every Monday-Saturday. These intense workouts also feature celebrity guests, musical performances, fun themes and giveaways. Register at https://www.ericthetrainer.com/post/live-workouts-with-eric





