Eric Bogosian Joins Cast of ANNE RICE'S INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE

Eric Bogosian ("Talk Radio") has been cast in the upcoming series Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire in the role of "Daniel Molloy," an investigative journalist nearing the end of his career who's given a SECOND CHANCE at the interview of a lifetime. Based on Anne Rice's iconic and bestselling novel, the series follows Louis de Pointe, Lestat De Lioncourt and Claudia's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality.

Executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify), creator and showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights), along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice, the series' first season consists of seven episodes premiering later this year on AMC and AMC+. Acclaimed director Alan Taylor directs the first two episodes and executive produces.

"In 1988, I hit my mom up for money three times to see Talk Radio in the movie theaters. I count Eric Bogosian as one of the half dozen artists who made me want to do this for a career. He is, for me, the dented car fender of the AMERICAN SOUL and I can think of no better actor/writer alive to play this role. I'm in total frothing geek mode about his casting," said Jones.

Bogosian joins previously announced cast Sam Reid ("Lestat"), Jacob Anderson ("Louis"), Bailey Bass ("Claudia") and Assad Zaman ("Rashid").

Bogosian is best known as a playwright, novelist and actor. He wrote and starred in the play "Talk Radio" (NY Shakespeare Festival, 1987; on Broadway starring Liev Schreiber, 2007), for which he was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award. For his film adaptation of the play, Bogosian received the Berlin Film Festival "Silver Bear." His six solo performances Off-Broadway between 1980 and 2000 (including "Drinking in America", "Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll" and "Wake Up and Smell the Coffee") received three Obie awards and the Drama Desk Award. In addition to "Talk Radio," Bogosian has written a number of full-length plays including "subUrbia" (LCT, Second Stage, also adapted to film), "Griller" (Goodman), "Red Angel" (Williamstown Theater Festival), "Humpty Dumpty" (The McCarter), 1+1 (New York Stage and Film).

He is also the author of three novels, "Mall," "Wasted Beauty" and "Perforated Heart" and a novella "Notes from Underground." In April 2015, Little, Brown published "Operation Nemesis" Bogosian's non-fiction account of the conspiracy that targeted and assassinated Turkish leaders responsible for the Armenian genocide.

Bogosian adapted the Theater Communications Group publication of the full collection of his monologues, titled "100 (monologues)" into the website 100monologues.com, where viewers can see reinterpretations of his stage monologues performed by a wide range of top actors from stage, film and television.

The list includes Jay O. Sanders, Richard Kind, Aasif Mandvi, Josh Hamilton, Marg Helgenberger, Dylan Baker, Josh Charles, Michael Shannon, Sam Rockwell, Jessica Hecht, Winona Ryder, Alison Wright, Bill Irwin, Ethan Hawke, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Crudup, Marin Ireland, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

As an actor, Bogosian has appeared in numerous films and television programs, most recently starring in the Safdie brothers film, Uncut Gems as well as featured roles in the HBO series Succession and Showtime's Billions.

He starred in Robert Altman's The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, Oliver Stone's Talk Radio, as Travis Dane in Under Siege II, as Eddie Nash in Wonderland and as Captain Danny Ross in sixty episodes of Law & Order: CI. In 2010, he appeared on Broadway opposite Laura Linney, Brian Darcy James and Alicia Silverstone/Christina Ricci in "Time Stands Still."