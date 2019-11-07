Eric Andre to Host RAPPER WARRIOR NINJA for Quibi

Today, Quibi announced RAPPER WARRIOR NINJA a new series hosted by actor, comedian and musician Eric Andre. The series is co-created and executive produced by Eric Andre and Kitao Sakurai.

From the mind of Eric Andre comes the biggest rap battle to ever hit the hip hop world -- and it all goes down on an obstacle course. Who has what it takes to freestyle while traversing a treacherous gauntlet of tortuous obstacles? What top hip hot artist will emerge the victor in the arena? Find out in RAPPER WARRIOR NINJA!

RAPPER WARRIOR NINJA is based on the popular segment from the hit series "The Eric Andre Show," blown-up and created for Quibi's mobile platform.

ERIC ANDRE is the creator and host of Adult Swim's hit series "The Eric Andre Show," currently in production on its fifth season. This summer, Andre lent his voice to the hyena 'Azizi' in Disney's reimagining of THE LION KING, from director Jon Favreau; next, he stars in the upcoming comedy BAD TRIP (April 24, 2020, Orion/MGM), which he produced and co-wrote with his director (Kitao Sakurai) from "The Eric Andre Show." Other producers on the movie include Jeff Tremaine (JACKASS, BAD GRANDPA) and Ruben Fleischer (ZOMBIELAND, VENOM).

With an already proven standup act, Andre decided to break into the world of late-night talk shows. But, of course, he brings his own flare to what is otherwise a very organized and predictable late-night routine. Unlike his counterparts, Jimmy Fallon or Conan O'Brien, Andre's unrelenting and constantly over the top humor puts some of his guests on "The Eric Andre Show" into situations they never thought they would end up in. "The Eric Andre Show" is a live-action comedy television series that premiered in May 2012 on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

Rattling the minds of TV censors, celebrity guests and viewers alike, the World's most unstable talk show host is currently working on the show's fifth season of Adult Swim's top-rated program, with the help of his longtime friend and profoundly apathetic co-host Hannibal Buress. Guest stars have included Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Lauren Conrad, ASAP Rocky, Jack Black, Kelly Osbourne, Haley Joel Osment, Chris Jericho, Jack McBrayer, Amber Rose, T.I, Stacey Dash, Roy Hibbert, Jillian Michaels, Alan Thicke, and many others.

Andre recently starred on FXX's "Man Seeking Woman" for three seasons from 2015 to 2017, with Jay Baruchel. He was also a series regular on ABC's "Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23." Andre was recently seen on the big screen in ROUGH NIGHT, with Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon. His other film credits include POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING, with Andy Samberg, and THE INTERNSHIP, with Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

Originally from Boca Raton, Florida, Andre resides in Los Angeles and tours often, selling out venues across the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Representatives: Rise Management, United Talent Agency, Ziffren Brittenham.

Photo Credit: Adult Swim





