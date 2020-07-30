Entertainment One Signs Licensing Agreement With Australia's Foxtel For Films

Featuring Multi-Award Winning Box Office Hit Films 1917, Green Book, Vice, and Judy

Entertainment One (eOne) announced today it has signed a significant deal with Australia's FOXTEL for a package of prestigious feature films for Pay TV broadcast and SVOD rights.

The deal consists of an exclusive slate of current feature films, including the critically-acclaimed, multi award-winning film "1917". Winner of three Oscars®, two Golden Globes and seven BAFTAs including Best Film, Best Director and Outstanding British Film, "1917" was eOne's biggest theatrical release in the UK to-date and has grossed over $368 million worldwide. The slate also features multi-award winning, hits such as "Judy" starring Renée Zellweger who received an Oscar®, BAFTA and Golden Globe award for this career-defining role and "Vice" starring Oscar® and Golden Globe winner Christian Bale and Golden Globe winner Amy Adams. Other titles include critically-acclaimed movies "Wild Rose" starring Jessie Buckley and directed by Tom Harper, "Booksmart" directed by Olivia Wilde, Australian coming-of-age drama "Babyteeth," and three straight-to-service titles "Captive State", "Thank You For Your Service" and "Just Getting Started". The new agreement will also include Oscar®-winning film "Green Book" starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, Australian-made films "Palm Beach", "Top End Wedding" as well as a significant number of library titles.

"We're delighted to expand on our long-running partnership with Foxtel," commented Joyce Yeung, Executive Vice President Sales, APAC, eOne International Distribution. "Our new agreement represents a great opportunity to bring this impressive slate of feature films and a deep portfolio of library titles to Australian TV audiences on both Foxtel's broadcast and on demand platforms."

Foxtel's Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing said, "At a time when we know our customers are spending more time at home and more time watching Foxtel, this new deal with our partners at eOne adds to our great movie line-up. The relationship with eOne provides our subscribers with some of THE WORLD'S BEST hit movies, from Green Book and 1917 to Judy, some of which are available to watch immediately."

For more than a decade, eOne has connected with THE WORLD'S BEST film partners to tell stories on big screens. With strong first-look and output partnerships with some of the most recognized producers around the world, eOne's expansive library of films includes more than 14,000 titles.

The deal was brokered by Martine Druelle Ireland, VP of Sales, Australia, New Zealand and India, International Distribution, eOne.

