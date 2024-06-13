Emma Roberts Joins Stampede Ventures Thriller FOURTH WALL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, We’re the Millers) will star in the upcoming thriller, Fourth Wall from media company Stampede Ventures. This project marks the second collaboration between Roberts and Stampede Ventures, with Amazon MGM Studios’ Space Cadet being the first which is set to release globally this Fourth of July on Prime Video. Alexis Ostrander (Servant, Light as a Feather) has been tapped to direct from a screenplay by Jerry Kontogiorgis with Kontogiorgis, Rodney Ascher, and Lee Stobby attached as EPs.

The thriller centers on a former child star (Roberts) from a popular 90’s television show who is kidnapped and wakes up in a complete recreation of the show’s set with the rest of the cast. As she's forced to re-immerse herself in the iconic role she's been trying to get away from her entire career -- she must recreate the series' most memorable moments to stay alive.

"From the moment I read Jerry's script, I knew we'd have an instantly iconic film on our hands that speaks to our popular culture in such a unique, entertaining way. With all of her experience, Emma is the dream to lead this film that explores fame and the cost of growing up in front of the camera,” Grant Torre, VP of Film at Stampede Ventures said. “Fourth Wall will be Alexis’ second team-up with Greg Silverman, as she was one of five directors he chose to participate in the inaugural Warner Bros. Emerging Film Directors Workshop. I haven't been able to get this story out of my head from the moment I read it, and I can't wait for the world to see what Alexis creates in her feature debut.”

Actress and producer Emma Roberts is best known for Warner Bros. We’re the Millers, Lionsgate Films’ Nerve, Fox Network’s Scream Queens, and FX Network’s American Horror Story. Her upcoming projects include Hulu’s Second Wife and Amazon MGM Studios’ Space Cadet. She will serve as an executive producer on the Netflix series, Calabasas, as well as on the second season of the popular Hulu series, Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering’s same-name novel, both under her Belletrist TV banner. Roberts is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment.

Alexis Ostrander is best known for directing television episodes on Apple TV+ Servant, AMC+’s Interview with a Vampire, Amazon’s CONSULTANT, and doing the pilot and episodes for Hulu’s Light as a Feather, for which she was Daytime Emmy nominated. She is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners.

Greg Silverman will produce for Stampede Ventures. Jon Berg, Gideon Yu, Chris Bosco, Mike Tadross, and Grant Torre will serve as executive producers on behalf of Stampede Ventures, alongside Rodney Ascher, Lee Stobby, and Jerry Kontogiorgis who is repped by Sugar23. Sacker Entertainment Law is overseeing production legal.

Stampede Ventures' recently released films include Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angels starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson and Amazon MGM Studios’ Space Cadet, premiering globally July 4th on Prime Video, starring Emma Roberts, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Tom Hopper, and Sebastián Yatra. Film titles currently in production include Anderson .Paak’s directorial debut, K-POPS! and The Fisherwoman starring Emma Thompson, Judy Greer, and Marc Menchaca. Pre-production projects include Motor City starring Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, and Pablo Schreiber, and Chasing Red. They have over 80 projects throughout various stages of development.

Photo Credit: Thomas Laisné

