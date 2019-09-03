Emily Blunt to Star in Film Adaptation of OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

Emily Blunt is set to star in Wild Mountain Thyme, a film adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's Outside Mullingar, according to Deadline.

Blunt replaces the previously announced Holliday Grainger in the romance feature, starring opposite Jamie Dornan.

The romance film is set against the landscapes of rural Ireland. Dornan and Blunt will play obstinate star-crossed lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms.

The film has also added Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken and Dearbhla Molloy to it's cast. Molloy starred in the 2014 Broadway production of Outisde Mullingar.

The film will go into production this summer in Ireland and New York and will feature the song 'Wild Mountain Thyme' written by Francis McPeake and Robert Tannahill.

The Broadway play Outside Mullingar starred Tony winner Brian F. O'Byrne (Frozen, Doubt, Million Dollar Baby) and Emmy winner Debra Messing (Will & Grace, Smash, Collected Stories). They played Anthony and Rosemary, two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a STATE OF AFFAIRS that - due to his painful shyness - suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny as hell, and ultimately deeply moving.

Shanley is the author of more than twenty-three plays and his feature adaptation of his successful Broadway play Doubt earned him five Oscar nominations.

Read the original story on Deadline.





