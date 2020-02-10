Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Raises Over $6.4 Million To Help End The AIDS Epidemic

The 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party with Netflix's Queer Eye Fab Five: Bobby Berk, Tan France, Karamo, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness raised over $6.4 million for the global effort to end AIDS. The gala, which took place on Sunday, February 9 at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles was generously supported by Presenting Sponsors IMDb, Walmart and Neuro Drinks and the Event Hosts Heidi Klum, Diane Lane, Eric McCormack and Billy Porter.

The Foundation welcomed Sir Elton John and David Furnish, following Elton John and Bernie Taupin's win for Best Original Song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman at the Academy Awards®. Additional attendees included Halima Aden, Skylar Astin, Garcelle Beauvais, Beck, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Bobby Berk, Denise Bidot, Kate Bock, Ross Butler, JC Chasez, Erika Christensen, Emilie de Ravin, Taye Diggs, Tommy Dorfman, Jay Ellis, Peter Facinelli, Chiara Ferragni, Barbie Ferreira, Vivica A. Fox, Tan France, Willie Garson, G-Eazy, Tyrese Gibson, Ashley Greene, Harry Hamlin, Kyle Hanagami, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Colton Haynes, Anne Heche, Christina Hendricks, Brianna Hildebrand, Derek Hough, Ernie Hudson, Madison Iseman, Caitlyn Jenner, Hannah Jeter, EJ Johnson, Quincy Jones, Karamo, Chris Kattan, Keegan-Michael Key, Chaka Khan, Paul Khoury, Heidi Klum, Robert Kraft, Ryan Kwanten, Diane Lane, Jason Scott Lee, Jason Lewis, Leona Lewis, Judith Light, Sasha Luss, Billy Magnussen, Ally Maki, Eric McCormack, RJ Mitte, Cameron Monaghan, Hari Nef, Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Our Lady J, Jasper Pääkkönen, Chris Pang, Wendell Pierce, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Aly Raisman, Andrew Rannells, Christina Ricci, Smokey Robinson, Nile Rodgers, MJ Rodriguez, Jane Seymour, Iman Shumpert, Troye Sivan, Josephine Skriver, Sharon Stone, Terrell Suggs, Sydney Sweeney, Bernie Taupin, Teyana Taylor, Bella Thorne, Michelle Trachtenberg, Jonathan Van Ness, Paz Vega, Donatella Versace, Dita Von Teese, Andrew Watt, Mary Wilson, Lynn Wyatt, Billy Zane, among others.

Guests arrived at the Academy Awards® Viewing Party for cocktails followed by a gala dinner and viewing of the

92nd Academy Awards® telecast. Chef Wayne Elias and Crumble Catering designed and prepared the delicious gala dinner enjoyed by guests. IMDb once again broadcast its annual "IMDb Live" streaming show during the party. IMDb's four-hour show was co-hosted by Aisha Tyler and Dave Karger. Following dinner and an exciting live auction conducted by Alexander Gilkes, British actor, singer-songwriter and BRITS Critic Choice Award winner in 2018, Sam Fender performed.

"What a night. It is so special to celebrate our Foundation's 28th annual Oscar Party with the Fab Five and Sam Fender and to top it off, another Oscar win!" says Elton John. "But most importantly, tonight we have come together to raise urgently needed funds and awareness for the LGBT community at risk or living with HIV in the U.S. and around the world. A gay man is 27 times more likely to have HIV than their straight peers, so tonight helps us to remind people that we still have a long way to go to end the AIDS epidemic."

During the live auction, an artwork specifically created for the Elton John AIDS Foundation by Nathaniel Mary Quinn - one of the world's most sought-after artists entitled "She Would Have Loved The Galas" - was bought by Sir Elton John himself, who made it back to the party quickly after his award.

In a surprise addition to the auction, Elton John played a white Yamaha Grand Piano that was featured in the film Rocketman and was then auctioned off.

Sharon Stone took the stage to auction off two VIP tickets to the Versace Cruise Collection fashion show taking place in a secret location. She was so compelling she sold the auction lot twice.

The incredible amount of money raised this year will help the Foundation to continue providing testing, treatment and prevention services for people at risk or living with HIV in the LGBT community in the U.S. and around the world.

Cadillac, Gilead Sciences, M&M's Chocolate Candies and Mâˆ™Aâˆ™C Viva Glam partnered with the Foundation as the evening's Co-Sponsors; Fin Gray and Michael Melnick and Bob and Tamar Manoukian were Associate Sponsors. Wines were provided courtesy of Domaine Bertaud Belieu and champagne was donated by Chandon. Spirits were courtesy of Cîroc Vodka and Tequila Don Julio. The Foundation is especially grateful to the City of West Hollywood for continued collaboration and to American Airlines as the Foundation's official airline.

The Foundation's Academy Awards® Viewing Party benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation raising millions for their lifesaving work since the Party began in 1992. The Foundation works across four continents to provide treatment, testing, care and support to people at risk of or living with HIV, especially marginalized groups that are disproportionately affected such as men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, sex workers.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac





