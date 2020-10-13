Elizabeth Taylor, James Dean & More in Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit

Lights, camera, action!

Lights, camera, action! When, in Sunset Boulevard, Gloria Swanson laments, "We had faces! They don't have faces like that any more," she may as well have been paying tribute to the men behind the camera who helped define those faces through discernible plays of light and shade. Seventy years later, Morrison Hotel Gallery pays tribute to those iconic faces, as well as the photographers who helped immortalize them. Starting October 8th, Silver Screen continues the gallery's lineup of extraordinary online exhibitions with a journey through grandiose portraits from the gilded age of Hollywood as well as candid snapshots of mere mortal actors who doubled as onscreen deities once they stepped in front of the camera.

During a time when so many people have begun rediscovering those famous faces and reliving those dazzling moments from the comfort of their couches at home, Morrison Hotel Gallery is thrilled to celebrate the famed personas that audiences have celebrated over nearly a century of Hollywood history, as well as the photographers who captured and cast them in moments that have become as legendary as the people themselves.

Via Silver Screen, film fans will explore all of their favorite icons, reliving key movie moments and stepping behind the scenes to meet the people behind the legendary personas. In one moment, we're transported back to 1960, when Sid Avery brought together The Rat Pack for a raucous Ocean's Eleven photoshoot. In a scene captured a few years earlier, we find Audrey Hepburn, graceful as ever as she casually bicycles through the Paramount lot with her dog onboard in the basket. Fast-forward through silver screen history to Elizabeth Taylor, the epitome of elegance, getting fiery while flipping off photographer Timothy White as she steps from a limo.

Featuring rare works from the exclusive Condé Nast Collection, Silver Screen will be held in collaboration with Carla Valderrama. As the founder/creator of Instagram's celebrated This Was Hollywood (IG handle @thiswashollywood), Valderrama has catalogued an exhaustive library of photographs from the birth of Hollywood on through its Golden Age and beyond. Valderrama's book, This Was Hollywood: Forgotten Stars and Stories debuts on November 17th, 2020.

