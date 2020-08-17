Elizabeth Debicki Will Portray Princess Diana in THE CROWN

The actress will join the cast for the final seasons 5 and 6 of the series.

Elizabeth Debicki will be making her royal debut on THE CROWN as Princess Diana, Netflix announced.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," Debicki was quoted in a tweet by the series. Currently awaiting the premiere of season 4, Debicki will make her entrance in season 5. She'll perform the role through season 6, which will be the end of the acclaimed series.

Debicki has been a standout, captivating audiences in high profile projects like THE GREAT GATSBY, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2, and WIDOWS. Her next major appearance will be in Christopher Nolan's TENET scheduled for a September 3 theatrical opening.

The rotating cast that has been adapted as the series advances THROUGH THE DECADES of Queen Elizabeth II's reign has been filled with critically brilliant performers. Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Jonathan Pryce have all portrayed members of the royal family.

The late Princess of Wales has long been the subject of public fascination and will finally be making her debut on the popular Netflix series. Fans of the humanitarian will have plenty of opportunity to revisit her life. Netflix is also planning to make DIANA the musical available for streaming. The musical, which played for nine previews at the Longacre Theatre before Broadway shut down on March 12, will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the Broadway opening. The musical is now set to open on Broadway on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

