Elizabeth Banks Will Direct and Star in INVISIBLE WOMAN

Nov. 26, 2019  

Deadline reports that Elizabeth Banks will direct and star in "Invisible Woman." The film has been put into motion at Universal Pictures, with a script by Erin Cressida WIlson.

Universal is also producing "Invisible Man," starring Elizabeth Moss.

Moss plays the widow of an abusive husband and fears he might still be around, only you can't see him.

In addition to the Pitch Perfect franchise, Banks directed, produced co-wrote the upcoming Charlie's Angeles for Sony Pictures.

