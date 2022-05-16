Edie Falco Set to Star in New Pete Davidson Comedy Series BUPKIS

At the NBCUniversal Upfront today, Peacock announced that Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) will star in the new Pete Davidson comedy series BUPKIS as Davidson's mom, which is written, starring and executive produced by Davidson. Falco and Davidson appeared on stage together to share the news.

BUPKIS, a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.

Lorne Michaels will executive produce for Broadway Video, Judah Miller (Showrunner) and Dave Sirus are writing and executive producing alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David. Series comes from Universal Television and Broadway Video.

EDIE FALCO became the only actress to have won the Emmy Award for Best Actress in both the drama and comedy categories upon receiving the award for her performance in "Nurse Jackie," having previously won for her portrayal of Carmela Soprano in the groundbreaking series "The Sopranos."

Falco has been nominated for a record 22 SAG Awards, and became the only actress to ever receive the Emmy, the Golden Globe, and the SAG Award in the same year for the same performance.

Onstage, Falco made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning play Sideman, and later starred in the acclaimed revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress for her performance opposite Ben Stiller in The House of Blue Leaves. Recently, Falco received rave reviews for her performance off-Broadway in The New Group's critically acclaimed The True.

Falco most recently delivered a powerful and groundbreaking performance as LA's first female Chief of Police in the Amblin produced CBS show "Tommy," and she was also nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Leslie Abramson in the NBC limited series The Menendez Murders.

She also received acclaim for her work in the independent film Outside In as well as for her role in the Netflix feature, A Land of Steady Habits opposite Ben Mendelsohn. Upcoming, Falco will star in James Cameron's next two Avatar sequels.