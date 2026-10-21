Early Walker to Speak at Entrepreneur Magazine's Overcoming Impossible Live
The Chicago entrepreneur and host of THE TRUTH CHECK will panel alongside Robert Irvine, Gary Vaynerchuk, and others at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.
Chicago entrepreneur Early Walker will be in New York this week as a panelist at Entrepreneur magazine's Overcoming Impossible Live at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, alongside Robert Irvine, Gary Vaynerchuk, Jason Feifer and Megan Thee Stallion.
Walker is the host of THE TRUTH CHECK, a call-in series where everyday people put their real income, debt and spending on the table and get an unfiltered answer about where they stand. The format has taken off within one month. His Instagram has grown to nearly 100,000 followers, one Truth Check call has passed 1.6 million views, and most others have drawn hundreds of thousands of views each. In the last 30 days, he's amassed over 8 million views. His audience is mostly working families and first-generation earners, the people most money media overlooks, and they keep asking him for the full conversation.
THE TRUTH CHECK is expanding into a long-form YouTube series in November. Upcoming episodes feature comedian and actor Mojo Brookzz, fresh off his first Netflix special; NBA champion Antoine Walker; Chicago comedy and radio veteran Damon Williams; and Korporate. Each episode digs into how upbringing, choices and circumstances shaped the guest's relationship with money.
Walker's own story is the proof behind the advice. He bought his first tow truck with less than $10,000, built it into one of the largest municipal towing operations in the Chicago area, sold to private equity, and was hired back as an executive. Today he also runs No Business Left Behind, an initiative that helps small-business owners in underserved communities survive and scale.
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