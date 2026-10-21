Early Walker to Speak at Entrepreneur Magazine's Overcoming Impossible Live

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Chicago entrepreneur Early Walker will be in New York this week as a panelist at Entrepreneur magazine's Overcoming Impossible Live at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, alongside Robert Irvine, Gary Vaynerchuk, Jason Feifer and Megan Thee Stallion.

Walker is the host of THE TRUTH CHECK, a call-in series where everyday people put their real income, debt and spending on the table and get an unfiltered answer about where they stand. The format has taken off within one month. His Instagram has grown to nearly 100,000 followers, one Truth Check call has passed 1.6 million views, and most others have drawn hundreds of thousands of views each. In the last 30 days, he's amassed over 8 million views. His audience is mostly working families and first-generation earners, the people most money media overlooks, and they keep asking him for the full conversation.

THE TRUTH CHECK is expanding into a long-form YouTube series in November. Upcoming episodes feature comedian and actor Mojo Brookzz, fresh off his first Netflix special; NBA champion Antoine Walker; Chicago comedy and radio veteran Damon Williams; and Korporate. Each episode digs into how upbringing, choices and circumstances shaped the guest's relationship with money.

Walker's own story is the proof behind the advice. He bought his first tow truck with less than $10,000, built it into one of the largest municipal towing operations in the Chicago area, sold to private equity, and was hired back as an executive. Today he also runs No Business Left Behind, an initiative that helps small-business owners in underserved communities survive and scale.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 07 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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