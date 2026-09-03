Queen Latifah Recalls How She Praised Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Queen Latifah opened up about the moment she gave Jennifer Hudson her flowers during a recent appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, offering the host a direct show of appreciation in front of the studio audience. The segment centered on that specific exchange between the two, with Latifah explaining what prompted her to publicly praise Hudson.

The appearance is one of several recent stops Latifah has made on the daytime program. She has used her visits to reflect on different chapters of her career, including a separate segment where she looked back on filming the crime drama Set It Off, sharing memories from that production with Hudson and the audience.

Latifah also recently discussed sharing the Coachella stage with Megan Thee Stallion during another appearance on the show, giving viewers a firsthand account of joining a younger generation of artists at the festival. That conversation, like this one, stayed tightly focused on a single experience rather than a broad career retrospective.

The flowers moment kept a similar shape, with Latifah speaking directly to Hudson about her admiration rather than touring through her wider body of work. The exchange offered viewers a personal, specific glimpse of the relationship between the two performers rather than a general look back at either of their careers.

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