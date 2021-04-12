EPIX Greenlights Sci-Fi Horror Series FROM

Premium network EPIXÂ® has announced the greenlight of contemporary sci-fi horror series From, created by John Griffin (Crater), who executive produces along with Midnight Radio. The 10-episode, one-hour series will commence production this May in Halifax, NS, with an eye towards a 2022 premiere on EPIX. From is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions, and is produced by Midnight Radio and AGBO. Jack Bender (EP/Director, "Lost," Director, "Game of Thrones and EP/Director, "Mr. Mercedes") who will executive produce, is set to direct the first four episodes.

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest - including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

"From will deliver suspense, terror and cliffhanger moments, all while telling a truly engaging story with rich characters," said Michael Wright, President, EPIX. "We're thrilled to be working with John Griffin and this talented creative team to bring the series to our audience."

"John Griffin and the creative team deliver thrilling and creepy moments that will keep all viewers on the edge," said Rola Bauer, President of International TV Productions at MGM. "To work with EPIX and orchestrate the international coproduction with such talent attached, is a privilege."

From is executive produced by John Griffin and Jack Bender, as well as Josh Appelbaum, AndrÃ© Nemec, Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, and Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO. Midnight Radio's Adrienne Erickson will serve as co-executive producer.