EPIX Greenlights Dramedy BRIDGE AND TUNNEL to Series

Premium network EPIX® announced today that Bridge and Tunnel (previously announced in development as Gibson Station) has been greenlit to series. The six, half-hour episode season will premiere on January 24, 2021. Written, directed and produced by Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, Public Morals), this dramedy series set in 1980 revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town. Production is currently underway in New York.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery), Caitlin Stasey (Reign, Please Like Me), Gigi Zumbado (9-1-1, Criminal Minds, Scream), JanLuis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why, Marvel's Runways), Brian Muller (The Deuce, Madame Secretary, The Good Wife) and Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight).

In addition to Burns, the series is also executive produced by Aaron Lubin (Something Borrowed, Public Morals) and Lori Keith Douglas (The Village, Friends from College). This is the second series from EPIX Productions. Bridge and Tunnel will be internationally distributed by MGM.

Edward Burns and Aaron Lubin have been producing partners at Marlboro Road Gang Productions for the past 20 years and recently completed Burns' 13th feature, Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies, which premiered to outstanding reviews at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Lubin and Burns also executive produced and Burns starred in the finale episode of Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories for Amblin Partners, Universal Television and Apple Television, which premiered in March on Apple's new platform. Spielberg, Amblin and Lubin also executive produced Burns' police drama PUBLIC MORALS in which Burns wrote, directed, produced and starred in every episode for TNT. Burns' coming-of-age romance film, Summertime, premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and is set to be released in early 2021.

