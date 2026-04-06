Video: James Marsden Charms in YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS Season 2 Clip

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A new sneak peek clip is available from episode two of “Your Friends & Neighbors,” season two, starring Jon Hamm and James Marsden. In the clip, Coop (Hamm) gets to know Marsden's character, a mysterious new arrival to the neighborhood who is, perhaps, a little too friendly.

Also in the episode, a surprise party for Tori goes awry, causing a rift in the Cooper family. Meanwhile, Sam struggles with her alienation from the community. The 10-episode sophomore season, which received an early season three renewal, will debut the second episode on Friday, April 10, 2026.

In the second season, Coop doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk.

Returning for the new season are Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee (Broadway's The King and I), Mark Tallman, Tony-winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony-winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

The first season also featured several other Broadway alums, including Ramin Karimloo, Jordan Gelber, Jennifer Mudge, Stephanie Kurtzuba, and Manu Narayan, among others. Check out our season one interview with Lena Hall, who sings and plays guitar in the series.

Your Friends & Neighbors is produced by Apple Studios and created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer through Tropper Ink under his overall deal with Apple TV. In addition to starring, Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes.

Photo Credit: Apple