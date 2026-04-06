Video: Andy Serkis' Animated ANIMAL FARM Debuts New Trailer

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A new trailer has been released for Andy Serkis’s animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, featuring a star-studded voice cast including Jim Parsons, Gaten Matarazzo, and Glenn Close. The film will be released on May 1, 2026 by Angel Studios.

This new version is a reimagining of the classic story, with some roles and character identities changed in an attempt to appeal to younger audiences. A satirical allegory of revolution, the movie follows a group of animals who set out to build a better world, only to see their dream gradually shift as leadership and loyalty are tested.

Serkis, who directed the movie and is also among the voice cast, said, “We wanted to speak directly to an audience we recognize today. There was a fantastic, animated version of Animal Farm in 1954, but that was made for its time. This adaptation is about speaking in the common parlance and vernacular of now. That was reflected in the voice work — encouraging the cast to truly make the characters their own. We wanted it to feel contemporary and to genuinely connect with younger audiences by choosing a language they could relate to.”

The voice cast includes Seth Rogen as Napoleon, Gaten Matarazzo (Sweeney Todd) as a young piglet named Lucky, Steve Buscemi as Mr. Whymper, a human employee from the bank, Tony Award winner Glenn Close as Freida Pilkington, a scheming neighbor, Laverne Cox as Snowball, rival to Napoleon, and Kieran Culkin as Squealer, Napoleon’s persuasive propagandist, Woody Harrelson as Boxer, the loyal horse, Tony nominee, Jim Parsons as Carl the sheep, Andy Serkis as Mr. Jones and Randolph the Rooster, Kathleen Turner as Benjamin the donkey, and Iman Vellani as piglets Puff and Tammy.

The story was brought to life from a screenplay by Nicholas Stoller. It was produced by Adam Nagle and Dave Rosenbaum for Aniventure, and Jonathan Cavendish and Andy Serkis for Imaginarium Productions, with animation from Cinesite. The film premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 9, 2025.