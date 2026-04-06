Patton Oswalt Sets Release of New Stand-Up Special TEA & SCOTCH

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Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt has set the release of his latest stand-up special, Tea & Scotch, coming to 800 Pound Gorilla’s YouTube on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Presented by Super Nice Guys, the new special offers Oswalt's takes on parenting, living with a cat who sees ghosts, yard cleaning videos, artificial INTELLIGENCE and more. Watch a trailer below.

Oswalt shares, “I’ve never felt more overwhelmed, terrified and desperate, so of course my material is the funniest it’s ever been.” Oswalt has previously released multiple critically acclaimed comedy specials, earning a Primetime Emmy Award for his NETFLIX SPECIAL Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping.

In addition to his comedy career, Oswalt is widely recognized for his voice role as Remy in Pixar’s Academy Award–winning film Ratatouille. Other television and film credits include roles in series such as “The KING of Queens,” “Veep,” and “A.P. Bio,” as well as appearances in numerous films and animated projects. He is also an accomplished author, with several bestselling books to his name.

In 2025, Oswalt returned to the New York stage for the new set, Black Coffee and Ice Water, which saw a three-performance run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Diving into topics like religion, wolves, parenting a teenager, and musical theater, the show was recorded and is now available to hear on Audible.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Patton Oswalt