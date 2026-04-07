Photos: Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, & More Attend IS GOD IS Sneak Peek Screening

On Monday, April 6th, a special sneak peek screening was held for Aleshea Harris's new film, Is God Is, at the Bryant Park Hotel in New York City, followed by a post-reception at TALEA Beer Co. Check out photos from the event below.

Hosted by Tony Award-winning publicist Irene Gandy, the event was attended by co-stars two-time Tony winner Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, along with producers Tessa Thompson and Riva Marker, p.g.a.

Other notable theater and cultural tastemakers in attendance included Ayo Edebiri, Bevy Smith, Mimi Valdes, Ayanna Prescod, Melba Restaurant’s Melba Wilson, Mona Scott-Young, Simone I. Smith, Black Girls Do Theater’s Renee Harrison, Jordan E. Cooper, Monique Coleman, Lola Tung, and Mona Swain.

A feature adaptation of Aleshea Harris' award-winning play of the same name, Is God Is follows twin sisters Anaia and Racine as they undertake a revenge journey from the Dirty South to the California desert, confronting a charged family history and seeking payback for their father for a horrendous act.

Marking Harris's feature directorial debut, the cast is led by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson. The movie also stars Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, Mykelti Williamson, Josiah Cross, with Vivica A. Fox and Sterling K. Brown. It will be released in theaters on May 15.

Harris' play premiered at Soho Rep in 2018, earning three Obie awards, including Best Play and Best Director. The film adaptation was previously set at independent studio A24 with producer Scott Rudin, but is now being produced with Amazon, MGM, and Orion Pictures.

Photos Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios; Photographer Credit: Brianna Rohlehr