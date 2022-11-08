ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in Enola Holmes 2. The sibling mystery debuted atop the English Films List with 64.08M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week. The highly anticipated sequel was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. As fans prepared to unravel the mystery, Enola Holmes also jumped into the list with 9.64M hours viewed.

The gripping thriller based on true events and starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse was #2 with 36.78M hours viewed. Fantasy came to life in The School for Good and Evil. The film had 19.03M hours viewed. South African drama WILD Is the Wind had 16.39M hours viewed. Closing out the list was The Curse of Bridge Hollow with 5.03M hours viewed.

Manifest, Season 4, Part 1 soared to new heights landing in the #1 spot on the English TV List with 57.06M hours viewed. Fans boarded Flight 828 for a mind-bending journey that was in the Top 10 in 84 countries. Meanwhile, Season 1 of Manifest also re-entered the list with 20.3M hours viewed.

Stanley Tucci and David Tennant go head-to-head in Inside Man. The crime thriller had 52.94M hours viewed. Love story FROM SCRATCH continued to pull at the heartstrings of fans with 50.45M hours viewed.

Ahead of the reunion, fans tuned in to see who is closer to walking down the aisle (or not) in Season 3 of Love is Blind. The addictive series had 47.13M hours viewed. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities had 38.8M hours viewed. Meanwhile, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself had 30.89M hours viewed.

Ryan Murphy continued to pull views in; The Watcher had 35.42M hours viewed, and DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had 28.25M hours viewed. Fans can expect to see more Murphy projects as two additional installments of Monster were ordered, and The Watcher was renewed for a second season.

Killer Sally is the latest true crime documentary to debut on the service in the ninth spot with 25.36M hours viewed.

World War I German drama All Quiet on the Western Front was # 1 on the Non-English Films List with 39.95M hours viewed for the second week. The film also entered the Most Popular List in the seventh spot with 71.45M total hours viewed. Dutch action-adventure The Takeover entered the list with 25.88M hours viewed.

Fans kept going back to their favorites, including Brazilian drama Beyond the Universe (20.55M hours viewed), Spanish psychological thriller The Chalk Line (10.36M hours viewed), Korean drama 20th Century Girl (7.55M hours viewed), Polish horror Hellhole (6M hours viewed), Japanese and Italian action-adventures Lost Bullet (3.93M hours viewed) and Robbing Mussolini (3.06M hours viewed), and Brazilian rom-com Someone Borrowed (2.94M hours viewed).

On the Non-English TV side, Colombian TV drama Til Money Do Us Part continued to hold the #1 spot after three weeks with 52.23M hours viewed. New to the list was Season 2 of Swedish drama Young Royals (18.86M hours viewed) and Korean drama Once Upon a Small Town (9.05M hours viewed).

Returning series included reality series Dubai Bling, Spanish rom-com If Only, Korean dramas Little Women, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Under the Queen's Umbrella, and German drama Barbarians II.