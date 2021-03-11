Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dustin Kahia Gets Personal in New Short Film MONDAY MOURNING Starring Dominic Bogart, Claire Haller

Kahia, who directed the film, also wrote the script based on some of his own real-life experiences.

Mar. 11, 2021  
The project entitled "Monday Mourning" teams Kahia and Bogart for the first time.

Dominic Bogart toplined the 2012 Sundance pic, I Am Not a Hipster, by award-winning director Destin Daniel Cretton. Bogart's other credits include Just Mercy and The Glass Castle.

Kahia tapped Bogart to play a man forced to confront himself on the day of new heartbreaking reality. His sister, played by newcomer Claire Haller, tries to stir her brother's mind with hope as a way of reconnecting and rebuilding their broken relationship. Bogart plays Daniel; no other plot details were announced.

"It's not autobiographical, but definitely the most personal film I've ever made." -Dustin Kahia

The film was shot in San Diego, California and is currently submitting to festivals for its world premiere debut. Kahia also directed the 2016 feature film, Call of the Void, starring Mojean Aria. Kahia is attached to direct the upcoming feature film, Crosspoint, a sci-thriller, which he co-wrote with Tian Kok. The film is scheduled to begin filming in May 2022. The plot is currently being kept under wraps.


