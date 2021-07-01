Drum Corps International Marches Back Into Cinemas on July 15

Drum Corps International (DCI) marches back into theaters nationwide this summer with "The DCI Celebration Countdown." Following a one-year hiatus, this special one-night event features amazing sights and sounds from five of the nation's top drum corps, including iconic DCI World Championship performances from Fort Mill, SC's Carolina Crown's Inferno (2015); Rosemont, IL's The Cavaliers' Propaganda (2016), Concord, CA's Blue Devils' Metamorph (2017); Santa Clara, CA's Santa Clara Vanguard's (2018) Babylon; and Canton, OH's Bluecoats The Bluecoats (2019). Additionally, interspersed between the performances, attendees will see live spots with broadcast hosts from the spring training site of the Bluecoats, in addition to pre-recorded up-to-the-moment rehearsal camp updates from several other groups that will appear at DCI events this August at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fathom Events and DCI present "The DCI Celebration Countdown" on July 15, live at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT and tape-delayed 7:00 p.m. MT/8:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for "The DCI Celebration Countdown" are available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices starting Friday, June 4. (Theaters and participants are subject to change).

From modest beginnings nearly a half century ago, Drum Corps International (DCI) has developed into a powerful, nonprofit, global youth activity with far-reaching artistic, educational, and organizational influence. Through the annual DCI Tour and DCI World Championships, Drum Corps International provides entertainment to millions through live performances and broadcast events. As Marching Music's Major League™, DCI continues a tradition of exceptionally high-quality performance ensembles, with membership in the top corps highly sought-after and extremely competitive.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding 17-year partnership with DCI," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "Movie theater audiences coast-to-coast always enjoy the exhilarating DCI programming, and we are pleased to present this celebration featuring a look towards the 2021 season and top performances from the past six years."

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to once again set the stage for the world's greatest marching music performers," DCI CEO Dan Acheson said. "The 'DCI Celebration Countdown' will be the perfect way to launch an exciting summer of incredible performances."