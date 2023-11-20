DragCon LA Will Return Will Return For 'Hottest Ever' Event in 2024

Tickets for DragCon LA 2024 will go on sale November 20, with 30% off DragCon LA Weekend, All Star, and After Hours Combo tickets.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

World of Wonder TODAY unveils the dates for DragCon LA 2024, which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Friday July 19 - Saturday July 20, 2024. The convention will feature the LIVE taping of the third season of WOW Presents Plus Original Series “Bring Back My Girls” The series’ sophomore season is set to premiere Dec. 6th on WOWPP.

Presented by RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul’s DragCon is the largest celebration of drag culture in the world, that brings all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to tens of thousands of attendees, with hundreds of the world’s top drag queens from across the globe mixing and mingling with fans of all backgrounds. 

“Bring Back My Girls” Season 3 will again reunite the fan-favorite casts of global Drag Race versions in a series of DragCon LA-exclusive panel conversations. These live tapings will be open to all attendees of DragCon on a first-come, first-serve basis, giving fans a behind the scenes look at the creation of a World of Wonder series, and the opportunity to see their favorite queens reunite to download on what really went down behind the cameras.

Tickets for DragCon LA 2024 will go on sale November 20, with 30% off DragCon LA Weekend, All Star, and After Hours Combo tickets as part of World of Wonder’s Black Friday Deals running from November 20-28, 2023. Additional Black Friday discounts include tickets for the upcoming DragCon UK (January 13-14, 2024), WOW retail items, and annual subscriptions to World of Wonder’s owned and operated SVOD, WOW Presents Plus.

Continuing in the holiday spirit, World of Wonder will also host a special holiday pop-up shop at WOW HQ in Hollywood, CA from November 24-December 23, 2023. The pop-up will feature wig-snatching merchandise, and be open every Wednesday through Sunday from 12-5pm. 

See below for full Black Friday deal offerings from World of Wonder, running from November 20-28, 2023: 

WOW Retail: 25% off regular priced items & 50% off sale items

WOW Presents Plus: 25% off annual subscriptions 

**Discount not valid on monthly subscriptions, and only redeemable by new subscribers. 

DragCon LA (July 19-20, 2024): 30% off Weekend, All Star, and After Hours combo tickets

**Single day tickets (including individual After Hours tickets) will be available for purchase at a later date.

DragCon UK (January 13-14, 2024): 20% off General Admission tickets

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon. WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, Banff’s Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.



