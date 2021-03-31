Doug Schwalbe Launches The Co-Production Company

Doug Schwalbe, formerly Senior Vice President of Coproduction for Dreamworks Animation Television, is launching the Co-Production Company, a boutique production firm specializing in finance and distribution arrangements for high end international productions. The Co-Production company has backing from France's Superprod Group and deals with writer/producer Michael Poryes and Impact X Capital. Other partners include Pukeko Pictures (NZ), August Media (Singapore), Chatrone (Brazil), Anima Estudios (Mexico) and DreamWorks Animation Television.

Currently, Schwalbe has a partnership with Hannah Montana creator Michael Poryes to develop programming for the international marketplace. Schwalbe also has multi-series deals with UK Private Equity Firm Impact X Capital, for African-inspired shows with creator Roye Okupe's YouNeek Studios, including "Iyanu, Child of Wonder" from Dark Horse Comics, as well as others. In addition, Schwalbe is charged with identifying marquee IP and creative talent for Superprod's growing European production infrastructure and expanding their presence in the live action family space, starting with Poryes' "Home Sweet Rome."

"I'm thrilled to be working with these wonderful partners on such exciting, original creative content," says Schwalbe. Of his work with Schwalbe, Michael Poryes says, "Doug is the perfect collaborator and always has very smart, constructive ideas and solutions both creatively and business wise. I am delighted to be working with him to explore all the interesting international opportunities in the kids and family space that he is opening up for me."

Schwalbe is also working with former DreamWorks and Nickelodeon EVP Mark Taylor, raising equity finance for highly branded animated films with leading animation studios in Asia.

Outside of the kids' space, Schwalbe is executive producing "Group," a highly successful web series debuting on PBS All Arts later this spring, with writer/director Alexis Lloyd, Oscar-nominated producer Jack Lechner and executive producers Ronald Guttman and Dr. Elliot Zeisel. This follows Doug's 2019 Sundance/Tribeca documentary feature "Halston," which was directed by Frederic Tcheng ("Dior and I").

Prior to launching The Co-Production Company, Doug Schwalbe was the Senior Vice President of Coproduction at DreamWorks Animation Television where he structured and managed coproduction arrangements for numerous properties for Netflix, TFI/CBS All Access, Nickelodeon/Teletoon, France Televisions and Universal Kids. He also structured development deals with Sky, Peacock and CBC, a live action fantasy adventure series with the BBC.

Previously, Doug was Executive Vice President, Managing Director, at Classic Media, where he executive produced series as well as films and structured the finance and distribution of series. Doug was the founder of the production and distribution company Splendid Television, where his productions won Emmy and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS as well as numerous Emmy nominations. He served as the international distributor for Miramax Television and headed up domestic and international sales at HBO, as well as international sales at MGM International Television and Twentieth Century Fox International in Paris.