Don't Forget to Watch the Finale of WU TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA

Based on one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history, Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by "The Wu-Tang Manual" and "Tao of Wu", and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early '90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan's formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

The season finale airs on Wednesday, October 23 on Hulu.





