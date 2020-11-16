Donald Sutherland & William Fichtner Come to Ovation TV with CROSSING LINES Airing on Monday Nights

Three seasons will be available.

Hollywood acting legends Donald Sutherland and William Fichtner are coming to Ovation TV, America's only arts network, with three seasons of crime drama Crossing Lines. The arts network is proud to host the U.S. cable premiere of the first season, as well as the U.S. television premieres of seasons two and three. Based in The Hague, the series follows the International Criminal Court's special crime unit. The series also stars Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) and Lara Rossi (upcoming series THE WATCH on BBC America). Created by Edward Allen Bernero (Criminal Minds), episodes will air in three-hour and four-hour blocks on Monday nights, starting with the U.S. cable premiere of season one on Monday, December 7th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The U.S. television premiere of season two will air starting on Monday, January 11th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The U.S. television premiere of season three will air in February 2021.

Former New York Police Department officer Carl Hickman (William Fichtner)'s life has fallen apart after he was injured on the job; he has become addicted to morphine and works as a garbage collector at a carnival in the Netherlands. He is recruited to join the International Criminal Court's special crime unit. Based in The Hague, it investigates a variety of crimes that cross international boundaries. Donald Sutherland stars as Michel Dorn, one of the elite inspectors working for the International Criminal Court. The unit also includes a technical specialist from Germany, a crimes analyst and a human-trafficking specialist from France, and a weapons specialist and tactical expert from Northern Ireland.

Episode descriptions are below:

Season One:

Episode 1 "Pilot - Part 1" airs Monday, December 7 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

A multinational police team is created to combat Europe's rising cross-border crimes. And their first case is an invisible cross-border killer...

Episode 2 "Pilot - Part 2" airs Monday, December 7 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

The team has solid evidence about the killer, and even a name - but the clock is ticking. He's abducted one of their own, and plans to make her his next victim.

Episode 3 "The Terminator" airs Monday, December 7 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT

The ICC team has gained recognition, cross-border authority and even an office of their own. Now they must track down a gang of thieves who use deadly radioactive polonium as a weapon.

Episode 4 "Long-Haul Predators" airs Monday, December 14 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

An abandoned car in Poland and a body found in Germany involves the team in a brutal fight club. The only way to crack it will be to risk becoming its victims.

Episode 5 "Special Ops - Part 1" airs Monday, December 14 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

The ICC team must solve the latest in a chain of deadly kidnappings before the ruthless criminals not only kill their victim but endanger Dorn's life as well.

Episode 6 "Special Ops - Part 2" airs Monday, December 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Maxim Marianski is still in the hands of his kidnappers as Louis suspects Russian mobster, Dimitrov, is involved. But Hickman has his own idea of who's behind it.

Episode 7 "The Animals" airs Monday, December 21 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

A deadly bank robbery in The Hague traps one of the ICC team members inside with a gang of ruthless killers and threatens to ensnare another in the crime beneath the crime - a jailbreak.

Episode 8 "Desperation and Desperados" airs Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

The ICC team sets out to stop a revenge-fueled cross-border killing spree sparked by the theft of drugs and cash from an Italian crimelord and the kidnapping of his innocent daughter.

Episode 9 "New Scars and Old Wounds - Part 1" airs Monday, December 21 at 9pm ET / 6pm ET

Anne-Marie is missing, Sebastian's computer has been hacked, Hickman is framed for murder. It looks like the bad guys are somehow staying one step ahead of the team.

Episode 10 "New Scars and Old Wounds - Part 2" airs Monday, December 21 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

With Hickman's nemesis Genovese in handcuffs, things are looking up for the team. Then Louis disappears, and Dimitrov finally presents a deadly ultimatum.

Season Two:

Episode 1 "The Rescue" airs Monday, January 11 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

With only 24 hours remaining before Louis and Rebecca are killed, the team must do whatever it takes to rescue them -- while Dorn does whatever it takes to take down Dimitrov.

Episode 2 "The Homecoming" airs Monday, January 11 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Tipped off that Genovese is in New York and into human trafficking, Hickman once again finds himself in a deadly face off with his nemesis.

Episode 3 "The Kill Zone" airs Monday, January 11 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT

A vengeful sniper is killing innocent people indiscriminately, while manipulating the team into giving him what he wants most.

Episode 4 "Everybody Will Know" airs Monday, January 18 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

The team confronts teen suicides resulting from extreme Internet cyber-bullying as they desperately try to find the next victim and save him from killing himself.

Episode 5 "Home Is Where The Heart Is" airs Monday, January 18 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

The team investigates a series of vicious home invasions by an infamous German biker gang and time is running out for Sebastian who's gone deep undercover for the first time.

Episode 6 "Freedom" airs Monday, January 18 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Genovese arrives in The Hague to stand trial but just when they think they have him, the team learns he wants to make a deal: and it's an offer the ICC can't refuse.

Episode 7 "The Velvet Glove" airs Monday, January 25 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

A gang of beautiful women pray on elderly men by seducing them into marriage, methodically poisoning them to death and then disappearing with their fortunes.

Episode 8 "Family Ties" airs Monday, January 25 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

An alarming number of deaths are reported after a tainted batch of cocaine sweeps across London.

Episode 9 "Truth and Consequences" airs Monday, January 25 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT

A film director, talent agent and journalist are all victims of brutal murders. Our team foils the attempted kidnap of movie star Audrey Améris by an alleged stalker. When the team discovers the killings are connected, and Audrey goes missing, the team must unravel a bizarre tangle of murder, revenge and cover-ups.

Episode 10 "The Long Way Home" airs Monday, February 1 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

A number of missing backpackers, presumed dead from accidental drownings, are quickly linked to a serial killer with ritualistic habits.

Episode 11 "The Team - Part 1" airs Monday, February 1 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

A double prison break, as well as a number of murderous jewellery heists, call for the help of our team when a prison psychiatrist is taken hostage.

Episode 12 "The Team - Part 2" airs Monday, February 1 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT

The gang's murderous rampage reaches a fever pitch as the team frantically sifts through the layers of deceit and, ultimately, deals with unexpected tragedy.

Episodes will also be available on demand and on the Ovation NOW app.

Season Three will air in February 2021.

