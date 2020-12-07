Domino's Online Customers Will Receive 30 Days Free to EPIX NOW

What's better than pizza night? Pizza and a movie night ... with free movies! Any Domino's customer who orders online now through April 11, 2021, will receive 30 days of free access to EPIX NOW - a premium streaming service with more than 2,000 movies and 300 hours of original series and specials.

"Pizza and movies go hand-in-hand," said Art D'Elia, Domino's executive vice president - chief marketing officer. "Whether you're looking for a fun way to entertain your family at home or you want a date night in, Domino's has you covered. The best part is, no credit card is needed and you won't be charged after the month is up. All you need to provide is an email address and you're good to go!"

Customers who place an online order can claim their free 30-day access of EPIX NOW by clicking through the link on their order confirmation page, Domino's Tracker® page or order confirmation email. After the 30 days of free access is up, customers must subscribe to EPIX NOW in order to continue streaming.

"We're thrilled to pair up with Domino's and offer customers a month of EPIX NOW," said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. "For 30 days, customers will have unlimited access to movies such as 'Creed II' or 'Sonic the Hedgehog,' as well as our growing slate of acclaimed original series. Plus, our service is commercial-free, so your movie night won't be interrupted with ads."

Nielsen reports that 25% of consumers added a streaming service during the second quarter of 20201, while one-fourth of consumers' TV usage was spent streaming2.

"Individuals are using streaming services now, more than ever, as many of us have been spending more time at home," said D'Elia. "With winter and colder weather approaching, we know families will be looking for more ways to stay entertained inside, and pizza and a movie is a great way to do so."

To find the nearest Domino's location and place an order, visit www.dominos.com. To see a full list of movies available on EPIX NOW, visit www.epix.com/movies.

