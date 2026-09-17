Dolly Parton's Posthumous Video Message Airs At Americana Honors Ceremony
The message was recorded before the country icon's passing and shown to a live audience.
A video of Dolly Parton accepting a lifetime achievement award was shown during the 2026 Americana Honors and Awards on Wednesday, marking a posthumous moment for the country music icon. The footage, recorded before Parton's death, played for the audience gathered at the ceremony in place of a live acceptance.
The lifetime achievement honor recognizes Parton's decades-long career and influence on American roots and country music, an area the Americana Honors and Awards specifically celebrates each year. Her acceptance was delivered on video rather than in person, a detail that underscored the timing of the tribute so soon after her passing.
The clip, shared by TODAY, captured the moment the pre-recorded message played before attendees, allowing Parton to formally accept the honor despite her absence. The segment offered viewers a final glimpse of her responding directly to the recognition from the Americana music community.
The airing of the video drew attention as one of the first major public tributes to Parton following her death, with the Americana Honors and Awards using the recorded message to close out her acceptance in front of the ceremony's audience.
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