Little Big Town Talks New Album, 25-Year Friendship on TODAY Show

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Little Big Town gave viewers a look behind the curtain of their TODAY Show Citi Concert in a new segment of 'On in Ten,' with members Kimberly, Jimi, Karen and Phillip discussing their new album, 'It's A Dying Art.' The group spoke candidly about the challenge of keeping humanity alive in the music industry, a theme that runs through the new project.

During the conversation, the band reflected on what it means to have stayed together as friends and bandmates for more than 25 years, crediting that longevity with shaping how they work together in the studio and on stage. They also discussed their experience collaborating with Kelsea Ballerini on the new record.

The segment included lighter moments as well, with the group reminiscing about longtime traditions, including taste-testing recipes from Kimberly's cookbook and memories from working with Dolly Parton over the years. TODAY also surprised the band with a pre-show toast and put their bond to the test with a game called 'Chemistry Test,' offering a glimpse of the camaraderie that has defined the group's run.

The appearance came as part of TODAY's Citi Concert series, which brings musical guests to the show for live performances paired with behind-the-scenes interviews. For Little Big Town, the visit doubled as a celebration of 'It's A Dying Art' and a chance to look back on the friendships and shared history that have carried the group through more than two decades together.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 08 Hrs 57 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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