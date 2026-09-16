Dolly Parton Tribute Special Announced In GMA POP NEWS Roundup
Lara Spencer also covers Kenny Chesney's stadium tour return and a ratings bump for FX's Adults.
A Dolly Parton tribute special has been announced, according to Lara Spencer during GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment. Spencer used the recurring news roundup to break the story alongside other entertainment updates of the day.
The Dolly Parton news arrived as one of several items Spencer covered in the segment, which also included word that Kenny Chesney is announcing a return to stadium tours. Spencer framed the country star's announcement as a notable comeback for large-scale touring.
Spencer additionally reported that FX's Adults is seeing a significant audience bump, noting the series is aging well with viewers as it continues its run. The segment moved briskly between the Parton special, Chesney's tour news, and the Adults ratings update, giving viewers a quick survey of the day's buzziest entertainment stories.
Details on the Dolly Parton special's timing were not addressed further in the segment, with Spencer moving on to close out the Pop News roundup after covering the three items.
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