Photos: DOLLY PARTON TRIBUTES AND MURRAY SAWCHUCK TO HEADLINE LAS VEGAS HUSTLER CLUB
The venue will celebrate its 16th anniversary and feature rooftop afterhours sessions with guest DJs and specialty performances.
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas is rolling out a packed lineup of fall events, live entertainment and nightlife programming, from its three-day Sweet 16 anniversary celebration and Dolly Parton tribute events to rooftop afterhours sessions and special guest DJ performances.
Special Events
Terrace Afterhours Decompression Session
Dusk Till Dawn and Brett Rubin present a special Terrace Afterhours Decompression Session on the club's rooftop patio. The night features a live performance by Mega-Scopes, with afterhours sets from Chris Irvin, Camilo Cordoba, Brett Rubin and Steve Walker.
Date: Sept. 19
Time: 9 p.m.-late
Sweets 16th Anniversary: Three-Day Candy Land Takeover
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas celebrates its 16th anniversary with a three-day Candy Land takeover, featuring sounds by DJ Stephi K and Lya Lewis. Anniversary specials include $160 bottles, $16 buckets of beer, 16-minute VIP specials and additional sweet surprises throughout the celebration.
Date: Sept. 24-26
Time: Nightly
Dolly Parton Tribute Celebration
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas is getting dolled up for a celebration of Dolly Parton featuring tribute artists Lori Legacy and Kelly Vohnn. Vohnn recently went viral after CNN mistakenly used her photograph during its televised tribute coverage of Parton's passing. Legacy will host the evening, which includes a Dolly look-alike contest, rooftop weddings and vow renewals and themed party packages, with DJ Stephi K spinning Dolly throwbacks throughout the night. Vohnn will perform Dolly's classic hits live at 11 p.m., and the look-alike winner will receive a Dolly-inspired getaway to Tennessee.
Date: Oct. 10
Time: 9 p.m.-late; Kelly Vohnn performs at 11 p.m.
Halloween Weekend
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas is going all out for Halloween with a month of spooky entertainment culminating in its Ghost Ship Halloween Bash Oct. 30-31. Pirates, sailors and mermaids receive complimentary admission, with 2-for-1 drinks until 9 p.m. and live DJ sets from K.Gianni from midnight to 3 a.m.
The Halloween festivities also include Murray's Halloween Madhouse, a 70-minute Halloween variety show hosted by celebrity magician Murray Sawchuck and featuring some of the funniest, wildest and craziest acts in Las Vegas. The rotating lineup includes Dani Elizabeth performing her sultry 'Sleight of Mouth,' Bazoo the Kloun as the sideshow clown, Saint Antique as Femme Fatale and Maria SnakeBabe as House Madam Tran Chula, along with magic, comedy, sideshow, circus-style acts and surprises.
Dates: Murray's Halloween Madhouse – Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29; Ghost Ship Halloween Bash – Oct. 30-31
Time: Madhouse at 8 p.m.; Ghost Ship festivities nightly with K.Gianni from midnight-3 a.m.
Upcoming DJ Dates
K.Gianni Live DJ Sets
K.Gianni continues her schedule of live DJ appearances at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas.
Date: Nov. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12
Time: Nightly
Ongoing Events/Promotions
Electric Fantasy
Electric Fantasy brings a high-energy variety show to Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas, featuring aerialists, acrobats, specialty performers and hundreds of entertainers.
Date: Every Friday and Saturday
Time: 11 p.m.
Football Nights
Catch all the football action at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas every Sunday, Monday and Thursday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. with $3 drinks, plus VIP and bottle service available throughout the night.
Date: Every Sunday, Monday and Thursday
Time: Doors open at 5 p.m.
Price: $3 drink specials; admission applies
About Larry Flynt's Hustler Club - Las Vegas
Opened in September 2010, Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas comprises 70,000 square feet spread across three floors and a resident executive basement reserved for management and entertainers.
It is also an event center and nightclub featuring five bars and a year-round rooftop area. Adorned with breezy curtains and cabaret-style sofas, guests will find a comfortable escape from the action.
Taking the elevator down from the roof to the second floor reveals the VIP Bar and VIP Stage. The VIP Stage features a see-through glass catwalk that can be viewed at eye level from the second floor or from below on the first floor.
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